Supplier of wheelchair products and parts RHealthcare has reported a successful appearance at the PMG Conference 2024 where it launched three new wheelchairs.

RHealthcare says the new Dash 200 HD, Dash Super HD, and Access and Accent 190kg wheelchairs were warmly received by the attendees, and several wheelchair services showed particular interest in the crash-tested bariatric chairs with user weights up to 46 stone.

The display focussed on heavy duty wheelchairs, as Sales and Marketing Director at RHealthcare, Brent McIvor, explained: “We wished to showcase the all-round capability of our heavy duty chairs and highlight the advantages for both prescribers and users. We understand that often it comes down to budget and affordability and so we were pleased to hear visitors were impressed with the value for money they get from using RHealthcare products.”

The stand also featured a selection of other manual and powered wheelchairs available, including the new Dash Lite X4.

Brent added: “With its stylish good looks, three seat sizes, and now crash tested too, the Dash Lite X4 was much admired. It’s ultra-light weight, weighing less than 9kg and comes in transit and self-propelled; delegates were quick to spot these benefits. It’s a great chair for the NHS Personal Health Budget option.”

Bicky Ho, PMG Chair of Conference, Education and Communications Committee, commented: “Thank you to all attendees for making this conference a success. The innovation and collaboration among clinicians, engineers, and exhibitors have been truly inspiring, showcasing remarkable progress in our field.”

The Motability Scheme is hosting the Big Event at the Yorkshire Event Centre for a free two-day motoring show on 9 and 10 August 2024.

