Polly Bewick, Consumer Strategist, and Neasa Egan, Wearables Designer, at PA Consulting discuss why inclusivity should not be viewed as an additional feature, but as a core component of all wellness offerings.

A quarter of UK adults have a disability of some form – yet the wellness industry is still grappling with inclusivity. PA Consulting’s recent survey of 4,000 consumers found that over a third of consumers are calling for greater inclusivity in wellness, particularly for those with accessibility needs. The global wellness economy is booming, having surpassed $5.6 trillion in revenue. But the reality is that the wellness industry is still falling short for so many, with companies often treating inclusion as a lofty goal or ‘north-star’ rather than as standard practice. So how can we fix this?

A scan of the market reveals how the wellness sector often overlooks the needs of individuals with disabilities or those requiring assistive technologies – thereby excluding millions of users in the process. Fitness equipment in gyms is typically ‘one size fits all’, making it harder for those with physical restrictions to engage in exercise. Apps more often than not have poor user interface (UI), making them less accessible to those with visual or motor impairments. Wearables are usually touchscreen and lack adaptive features, meaning they are difficult for those who cannot interact easily with a standard touchscreen and buttons.

Companies may engage in discussions on inclusion, but talk must translate into tangible action. The disabled population itself comprises a quarter of the global population, with one in four people currently living with some form of ongoing debilitating condition – yet the primary barrier to disability inclusion in design is the mistaken belief that it only concerns a small, specific group.

Disability is a fundamental aspect of the human condition, as we all experience aging and injury throughout our lives – our accessibility needs change along with our abilities. If we are to pave the way for a more equitable future in health and wellbeing, accessible design should be the standard norm for the benefit of all, rather than the exception for a segregated group, as there can be little inclusion where exclusion still exists.

Designing inclusive wellness offerings

What does this mean in practice? Designing more inclusive and personalised wellness solutions ultimately requires a user-centred approach. There are three key strategies that the industry should target to start creating more inclusive products and services:

User-centred design: Design practices, traditionally centred on user needs, have often neglected accessibility considerations. But involving users with disabilities in the design process is vital to collecting invaluable insights into their needs and challenges, leading to more effective and accessible products. Companies like Apple have set a strong example with their accessibility features on iOS devices, designed with users who have disabilities themselves. The company is continuing to release new accessibility features – such as eye tracking, music haptics, and vocal shortcuts – to assist those with physical, hearing, or communication difficulties to control devices more easily. Prioritising accessibility at a design stage in this way can enable the wellness space to fulfil users’ unmet needs. Flexible UI/UX: Companies should focus on developing interfaces that offer multiple ways of interaction. As in the previous example, voice commands and gesture controls can make fitness apps more accessible to users with visual impairments or limited mobility. Google Fit is another brand that is integrating voice command features to assist users in navigating the app without needing to touch the screen. Companies should consider how people with different physical, cognitive, and sensory abilities engage with their wellness product or service to ensure it accommodates the diverse needs and abilities of users. Adaptive physical equipment and training: Beyond UI, organisations must also invest in developing physical products that can be adjusted to accommodate varying bodily types and needs. For example, PA Consulting recently worked on designing a wearable arm assist device for the use of individuals with arm muscle weaknesses. The device aims to assists users’ daily functionality and independence when using ‘mainstream’ products and services. The design process followed a strict human factor approach, involving users living with a progressive muscle-wasting condition that affects their arm strength and ability. This process enabled us to iterate and change features based on users’ feedback, highlighting the benefits of directly involving users who live with different accessibility needs in the design process, rather than just inviting them to the conversation. Another good example is Technogym, which has started to offer equipment with adjustable heights, resistance levels, and supports – paving the path towards adaptive equipment being more readily available in fitness spaces.

Rising demand for personalisation

Across the board, we are also seeing consumers demanding more tailored offerings – with expectations moving away from one-size fits all products and services. The wellness industry is no exception. Our recent survey revealed a strong demand for personalised wellness products and services, with nine in 10 respondents wanting offerings that were unique to them. We found that consumers crave personalised recommendations based on real-time health data, tools that are hyper-personalised to their wellness goals, and which can aggregate and blend data.

Alongside the above design changes, brands should get on board with the trend towards hyper-personalisation. Fitness apps can integrate with an individual’s health data, providing customised exercise plans that they can do without specialist equipment and tracking performance. They could also integrate third party data, such as using the consumer’s location to recommend accessible outdoor equipment in their area if they need it. For individuals with disabilities, this could also mean tailored exercise routines that account for their specific needs, making health and fitness not only more accessible in terms of ability, but also accessible from a phone app instead of inside a GP surgery or gym. Similarly, personalised vitamins and supplements could be developed based on analysis of an individual’s dietary needs and health conditions, ensuring they receive the nutrients their bodies require to help them thrive day-to-day.

Organisations can also leverage health data to create personalised wellness plans. Wearables that track vital signs, sleep patterns, and activity levels provide a wealth of information that, when analysed, can lead to highly customised fitness and health recommendations that are personal to individuals and their accessibility requirements. WHOOP, the fitness wearable company, and ZOE, the personalised nutrition service, are examples of those offering personalised wellbeing plans based on individual data.

Personalised solutions enhance the effectiveness of wellness programs overall, but for those who have so often felt neglected by historic mainstream offerings, they offer the potential to be included and have their specific needs met. For businesses, this means they can tap into underserved areas of the market, driving growth and innovation.

Overall, the wellness industry continues to grow, but it is at a pivotal moment. The demand for personalisation is not just a trend, but an expectation. The growing call for inclusivity alongside this means we ought to see a fundamental shift towards a more equitable approach to health and fitness that can be enjoyed by all. Inclusivity should not be viewed as an additional feature, but as a core component of all wellness offerings. By designing with accessibility in mind from the outset, the industry can create a more inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to not only achieve their wellness goals but thrive.

