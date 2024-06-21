Medequip, a large UK provider of community equipment services, has been awarded the Warwickshire Community Equipment Loan Service contract.

The new service, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council and the NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, will commence on 1 September 2024. The contract will run for an initial five years and has the option to extend for an additional five years.

Working with prescribers, Medequip will provide equipment on loan across Warwickshire for adults, children, and young people in various settings on behalf of the commissioning partners.

The partnership will play a crucial role in supporting faster discharge from hospital, avoiding hospital admissions and enabling Warwickshire residents to live independently in their own homes, which will significantly impact the long-term health and wellbeing of people who receive the equipment.

Neil Thacker, General Manager at Medequip, commented: “We are honoured to have been chosen for this vital service and I would like to thank Medequip’s Business Development Team for working tirelessly on the tender submission.

“We are fully committed to supporting Warwickshire residents to live independently, providing the right equipment at the right time. We look forward to working closely with the Warwickshire commissioners and prescribers and will warmly welcome the Warwickshire team to Medequip as they join us from the current service provider. Together, we will make a substantial difference in the lives of many.”

Medequip states that it aims to build a strong relationship with the Warwickshire community, working with local community organisations and people with lived experience of equipment and the service.

Jamie Soden, Acting Chief Nurse at NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said: “We are delighted to be working with a service that shares our vision and commitment to promoting independence. We understand how important it is for people to live independently in their own homes and how this can play a significant role in improving their health outcomes.

“Through this partnership, we will work towards delivering the best possible care that is closer to home for people across Coventry and Warwickshire. This is a great step towards tackling the inequalities in accessing services and ensuring that we continue to meet the healthcare needs of local people.”

Medequip was recently awarded the Cornwall Community Equipment Loan Service contract by Cornwall Council.

