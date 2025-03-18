Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England (NHSE), has announced that he will step down this summer, after over seven years in the role.

Professor Powis notified Amanda Pritchard of his intention to stand down in a letter in January. He will continue until early July, focusing on the medical training review for postgraduate doctors, ongoing work to improve stroke care, as well as ongoing inquiry commitments.

During his tenure, he has led several national reviews as well as overseen teams who have developed and implemented the national cardiovascular, respiratory, and stroke programmes; the creation of the first national patient safety strategy; and the successful rollout of medical examiners.

Professor Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve as national medical director for the NHS and I am incredibly grateful to have been supported by amazing colleagues working across the NHS to boost the experiences of patients.

“I have always been exceptionally proud to work in the NHS and while stepping down from this role, I remain passionate and committed to improving the health of patients and improving the experience of staff.

“My time in post has been dominated by the pandemic and its ongoing impact – I will forever be humbled by the extraordinary work of staff throughout the NHS to the greatest health emergency in a century and I am very proud of the support and advice I was personally able to give to staff, ministers and the public.”

Professor Powis took up the role of National Medical Director in 2018, after 12 years as medical director at the Royal Free NHS Trust.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, commented: “Steve has provided outstanding clinical leadership to the NHS over the last eight years, including during the biggest health emergency our country has faced in modern history. His knowledge, professionalism, and guidance helped the NHS rise to the challenges created by the pandemic.

“I would like to thank Steve, not only for his pivotal role in the COIVD vaccine roll out, but for all his work as medical director, including overseeing the team’s work in the creation of the national patient safety strategy.

“Between now and July, I look forward to working with Steve and the new leadership of NHS England under Jim Mackey, as we publish the 10 Year Plan for Health and combine investment with reform to build an NHS fit for the future.”

