The UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), the UK’s aerospace regulator, has published its annual report on airport accessibility, which ranks every airport in the UK – with an annual passenger volume of more than 150,000 – on their accommodation and treatment of passengers with reduced mobility and disabilities.

No UK airport has received a ‘poor’ rating for their accessibility performance over the last year, for the first time since 2020, says the UK CAA.

Against a backdrop of stronger demand for assistance services, 11 airports were rated ‘very good’ for accessibility, 12 airports were rated ‘good’, and only five airports were rated as ‘needs improvement’.

Anna Bowles, Head of Consumer Policy and Enforcement at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “Making aviation accessible to all is an important part of our work to protect the public and enable the aerospace sector.

“Progress is being made, and not rating any airports ‘poor’ this year is welcome, but there’s more work to do, especially by those airports we have rated ‘needs improvement’ in our report. We will continue to work with the sector to ensure that standards are maintained and improved.”

In the last decade, the UK CAA’s Airport Accessibility Framework has helped drive improvements at airports across the UK.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh commented: “Everyone has the right to travel with dignity, and it is clear that more needs to be done to make accessible and enjoyable flying a reality for everyone.

“I look forward to working closely with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and industry on this important matter. I am pleased to see the Civil Aviation Authority’s new airline performance framework, to ensure airlines are providing passengers with the best possible service when they fly and are working to improve accessibility of the sector.”

This year’s ratings show that the following achieved a ‘very good’ rating: Belfast City, City of Derry, Cornwall Newquay, East Midlands, Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Newcastle, Southampton, and Teesside.

The majority of airports received a ‘good’ ranking: Aberdeen, Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Exeter, Inverness, London City, London Heathrow, London Luton, Manchester, and Sumburgh.

A number of airports remain in the ‘needs improvement’ category: Bristol, London Gatwick, Cardiff Wales, Liverpool, and Norwich.

The UK CAA launched the Airport Accessibility Framework in 2014, clearly setting out a key set of standards for airports. The framework details how the regulator expects all passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility to be treated and commits to posting accessibility results annually in order to hold the aviation industry to account.

In its first decade, the initiative has facilitated significant improvement in airport accessibility, including millions of pounds of investment in improved service and facilities. This year, the report was written against a backdrop of significant increase in demand as passengers indicated a drop in satisfaction with airport performance.

For the first time, this year’s report also includes a deep dive accessibility assessment of airports undertaken throughout the reporting year. This year, London Heathrow, London Stansted, and London Luton were assessed in greater depth, and this new aspect of the report will continue in future years.

The regulator continues to work alongside airports to improve the experience of aviation travel for passengers with reduced mobility. It encourages airports to increase staffing and invest in equipment during winter when demand for flights is lower.

The regulator also now has a representative that has attended forum meetings of the top 16 airports most used by passengers, to observe and allow greater understanding of how groups are operating and are being used by airports.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority has recently published its accessibility framework, providing guidance on accessibility for airlines.

The Civil Aviation Authority has consulted with passengers, the aviation industry, and disability charities, consultants, and consumer groups on how to best structure and implement this new framework. This guidance will complement the airport framework and as with airports, it will be used to provide transparency on performance and help focus and drive improvements where needed in the accessibility of airlines flying from the UK.

Read last year’s airport accessibility report from the UK CAA here.

