Wetroom solutions manufacturer and provider Impey has launched product training with its new ‘Product Spotlight’ mini-series.

Designed for installers, plumbers, architects, and showroom staff, these monthly 30-minute online sessions offer a focused and time-efficient alternative to traditional, long-format training courses.

Impey’s new series of ‘Product Spotlight’ bitesize training will kick off on 21 March 2025, with an in-depth look at installing an Aqua-Dec EasyFit wetroom floor former.

Attendees joining online will gain valuable product insights, installation guidance, and the opportunity to ask questions within a convenient, condensed format. All sessions are free to attend, but spaces are limited. Register here.

Following the introductory session, the ‘Product Spotlight’ training series will continue with: ‘Linear Wetroom Design and Installation’ on 11 April 2025, ‘Waterproofing a Wetroom’ on 2 May 2025, and ‘Wetroom Drainage Options’ on 6 June 2025.

By breaking down key product training into manageable 30-minute segments, Impey aims to provide a more engaging, accessible, and time-effective learning experience for industry professionals.

Each session is tailored to deliver essential product knowledge without the commitment of a lengthy webinar, making it easier for attendees to fit training into their day.

Shaun Hunt, Technical and Trade Marketing Manager at Impey, commented: “We understand that long training sessions can be difficult to accommodate, especially for busy tradespeople. That’s why we’re excited to offer these compact, informative sessions that still cover the essential details but in a way that works for our audience.”

Last year, Impey launched a collection of helpful 60-second videos. The bitesize content was designed to offer helpful installation tips and illustrate product features.

