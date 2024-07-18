People are needing more complex care and support due to illness and disability, but local councils are struggling financially to meet people’s higher-level needs, says the latest annual survey from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS).

For example, the survey reveals a 7.5 percent increase in the number of people requiring multiple visits from two or more care workers, called ‘double handed care’, since last year, now totalling 49,000 people. As more care workers are needed to provide care and support to people with complex needs, costs to councils are increasing.

This is illustrated in the average number of homecare hours councils are providing per person, which has risen from 697 hours in 2022 to 750 hours in 2024. This has contributed to a rise in spending on homecare by councils by just over a quarter during this period.

Directors report that this rise in complex care, in part, is the result of an ongoing push to discharge people from hospital more rapidly. The average size of care packages for people being discharged from hospital has increased in 76 percent of council areas over the past 12 months. This means that many older people and adults with a disability need more support from social care as they are more unwell following their hospital stay.

In addition, directors are concerned that increasing numbers of people whose care and support was covered by the NHS (Continuing Healthcare) or jointly funded are now having to seek support from their local council or pay for it themselves. There has also been an increase in the number of people receiving publicly funded long-term care among working age and older adults.

Directors ranked higher costs due to increased complexity of need as the greatest concern in relation to financial pressures on their budgets. And as councils provide more hours of complex care and support, those people needing low-level, early support at home – which has gained cross-party support – are at risk of missing out or their needs escalating. This means that people are more likely to need to access emergency care and hospital treatment, which is bad for everyone and piles further pressure on the NHS.

This picture illustrates the interdependence between health and social care – 99 percent of directors agreed that increased NHS pressures in 2023/24 will result in additional pressures for adult social care. For example, those waiting for NHS treatment often face deteriorating and loss of independence, which requires more social care support. After NHS treatment, many people will still need considerable social care support because they are being discharged more rapidly to reduce pressure on NHS hospital beds.

In addition, eight in 10 directors say frontline adult social care staff are increasingly undertaking tasks that were previously delivered by NHS staff on an unfunded basis, an increase from 70 percent reported in ADASS’ 2023 Autumn Survey. As the complexity of care tasks grow to support people’s increasing needs, this is not being reflected in social care budgets.

Directors report that the increase in complex and long-term care, in addition to National Living Wage increases and inflationary pressures, means almost three-quarters of councils in England overspent on their adult social care budgets in 2023/24, totalling £586 million nationally. They also plan to deliver £903 million in savings to their budgets and a further £905 million of savings next year.

Yet the real cost of this shift is too many people missing out on low-level, early support, which enables them to stay living independently at home for longer.

President of ADASS, Melanie Williams, said: “This report shows an unsustainable and worrying picture for the 4 out of 5 of us needing adult social care in the future and sends a clear message that we can’t keep doing more of the same. Instead of focussing on investment in hospitals and freeing up beds, the new Government must shift to investing in more social care, supporting unpaid carers, and providing healthcare in our local community to prevent people reaching crisis point and ending up in hospital in the first place.

“Without investment in early care and support at home or the community, spending more on the NHS is like pouring water down a sink with no plug in. This approach is also better for us all in terms of mental health, sense of independence and overall wellbeing.

“The next Government must have the courage to commit to a long-term, fully funded solution for social care and shift from short-term crisis management, especially during winter, to more care at home in the long term. Care at home is better for all involved, but also makes more financial sense.”

The survey results are drawn from 95 percent of councils with responsibility for adult social care across England. See the full survey results online here.

ADASS’ latest survey echoes similar findings from recent Local Government Association and County Councils Network reports that also uncovered the overwhelming funding pressures that are councils are facing.

