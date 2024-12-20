An assistive technology solution, which works as a smart sensor in hospitals and care facilities, has received an important upgrade, so it can more accurately detect changes in a person’s behaviour and reduces false alarms.

The c71 NurseAssist solution from Kepler Vision Technologies and MOBOTIX contains a reliable fall detector, which automatically alerts care staff if someone has fallen. It is GDPR compliant, which helps protect user privacy while ensuring their safety.

Now, this most recent software upgrade to the NurseAssist means that the camera can now also distinguish if a client has fallen or is sitting on the floor and report failures in recognising the bed, for instance when a patient blocks the view.

Kepler Vision Technologies specialises in AI solutions that help take care of a person’s wellbeing. Its goal is to solve staff shortage problems in care homes and hospitals through advanced technology.

Harro Stokman, CEO of Kepler Vision Technologies, said: “Since the Kepler NurseAssist technology was embedded into the MOBOTIX c71, we received plenty of requests from care homes for additional functionality. We listened carefully to the wishes of the care homes and joined forces to realise the required functionality, which is reflected in the upgrades to the camera presented today.”

MOBOTIX is a manufacturer of intelligent IP video systems and interoperable software across a wide range of sectors, including the healthcare space.

Thomas Lausten, CEO of MOBOTIX, commented: “Our joint solution is being used across Europe with great success and our c71 camera model including its Smart Sensor can only get better with every upgrade. The technology still has so much potential in the care sector and is a real game changer in many ways, enabling improved care and support for patients while easing the burden on staff.

“Together with Kepler, we offer a unique, data protection-compliant tool for optimising care from a single source. The solution enables an immense improvement in day-to-day care and is easy to plan, configure and install thanks to its plug-and-play concept. The rapid commissioning, use and integration into existing nurse call systems make it easier for operators to establish the technology.”

Harro has previously written an exclusive article for AT Today about why placing health and care staff at the heart of technology creation for patients is crucial for making solutions that genuinely improve patient outcomes and empower overstretched staff to stay in their roles.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...