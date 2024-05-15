After an 84 percent reduction in falls at the Hartland House due to the installation of AI-powered Nobi Smart Lamps, the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is now rolling out the lamps across an additional 500 care home living units.

To achieve this rollout of falls prevention technology, the Digital Social Care Team at Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (L&SC ICB) used funding from Digitising Social Care’s Digital Transformation Fund.

Over the coming months, the L&SC ICB will assess care homes in the area to identify where the lights could have the greatest impact. Selection criteria will focus on the level of care required by residents, the average rate of falls, and the eagerness of staff to embrace new technologies.

The Nobi Smart Lamp, developed by Nobi, is an AI-powered piece of assistive technology that aims to revolutionise fall detection and prevention in care homes globally.

If a resident falls, the lamp detects this immediately and speaks to the resident, asking if they are okay.

In the event of no response or a call for help, the lamp is pre-programmed to send a message to either caregivers or family members. In the event of an emergency, the emergency services are notified with the lamp having the ability to open the door for them.

Leanne Scrogham, Care Manager at Hartland House, a residential care home in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, alongside her team, have seen the impact of the Nobi Smart Lights. The incidence of falls has been reduced by 84 percent since installation, with 100 percent of falls detected and reached within three minutes.

For the L&SC ICB, fall prevention is a key part of their local activity.

Deborah Gent, Project Partner within the Digital Social Care Team in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: ” This initiative represents a groundbreaking moment in care – transforming technology-theory into tangible outcomes.

“After years of substantial investments, our quest to harness technology for fall prevention faced challenges, leaving us without concrete evidence of its efficacy.

“Today, Nobi changes the narrative. This intuitive AI solution doesn’t just mitigate the risk of falls; it unequivocally demonstrates the powerful role of technology in revolutionising fall prevention, marking a significant leap forward in our approach to healthcare.”

Sue Capstick, Programme Lead of Digitisation and Transformation in Social Care, added that preventing falls alleviates strain on the healthcare system by reducing the number of callouts and hospital admissions.

“At L&SC ICB, we are fully committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies that aid us in preventing fall incidents,” continued Sue. “Nobi exemplifies how technology can facilitate a holistic collaboration between social care and healthcare”.

Roeland Pelgrims, CEO of Nobi, commented: “The real value of Nobi’s technology lies in the people who use it, rather than in the technology itself.

“I therefore unabashedly use this platform to express my profound respect for the way the L&SC ICB will be deploying our smart AI lights in the field over the coming months.

“It’s evident to us that Debb and Sue excel not only in understanding the transformative potential of technology in social care but are also trailblazers in its meaningful implementation. Their approach perfectly encapsulates the synergy of innovation and personal touch, mirroring the ethos we uphold at Nobi.”

