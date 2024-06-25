A Ropox Swingline washbasin has delivered a new level of independence to quadruple amputee Kathleen Maher who lives in South Tyneside.

Six years ago, Kathleen contracted influenza B, which quickly developed into double pneumonia. Kathleen ended up in hospital with sepsis and spent the next four weeks in an induced coma.

When Kathleen was brought out of her coma, she was told that the sepsis in her limbs had become necrotic and she would have to have both legs amputated below the knee and both arms amputated below the elbow to get rid of all the infection to save her vital organs and keep her alive.

Prior to Kathleen contracting flu, she was a full-time carer for her mother who had dementia. During the time Kathleen was in hospital sadly her mother passed away.

After a year in hospital and intensive physiotherapy from the superb Sunderland physiotherapy team and having six supportive brothers, Kathleen was finally discharged. She immediately started looking for a new home, as her current property was not suitable for a wheelchair user.

“Luckily, I found somewhere on the next estate, and my brothers along with their friends set about making all the necessary adaptations to make it accessible for me,” explained Kathleen.

Occupational therapists (OTs) from South Tyneside Council were involved in advising the family during the adaptation of the bathroom, and her brother Paul widened door frames making it wheelchair accessible.

The bathroom adaptation was funded by a Disability Funding Grant from South Tyneside Council and was converted to a wet room with a fixed-height basin. However, Kathleen and her carers found it to be far from ideal as space in the bathroom was limited, as Kathleen has extended leg plates on her wheelchair, which take up more room than a standard wheelchair.

This lack of space meant Kathleen struggled to manoeuvre her wheelchair and was unable to get close enough to the hand washbasin. Kathleen raised the issue with her OTs, and they suggested replacing the basin with a Ropox Swingline washbasin.

Kathleen said: “When the Swingline washbasin was first suggested to me, I was not convinced about how much of a difference it would make in terms of space and how easy I would find it to use but I was very pleasantly surprised.

“Due to the swing basin’s design, it can be swung out of the way to create a turning circle area for my wheelchair, enabling the space to be utilised in the level access shower area. I can now get directly close to the basin as the basin swings directly to me and the clever design under the basin means the extended leg plates are no longer an issue for getting up close.

“It is also incredibly light so despite having no hands and relying on my elbows I can move it independently which is amazing.”

Kathleen’s carers are equally impressed with the new basin and have never seen anything like it before.

“My carers think it is great and I would not hesitate in recommending it to other wheelchair users,” added Kathleen.

Depending on the model, the Swingline washbasin is available with or without manual height adjustment. The range of height adjustment is varied depending on which model is preferred, allowing the user or their carer to set the height at the optimum level if a multiuser situation is required. The 180-degree rotation and swing of the basin is not affected by which model is installed.

It has been designed to look equally at home in a domestic or care setting, while still meeting the needs of the individual and their carer.

Nicola Zimnoch, Ropox Area Sales Manager for Northern England and Scotland, concluded: “Kathleen is such an inspiring woman and what stood out most after meeting her was her sense of humour and her selfless approach to what she had been through.

“Kathleen praised her family support network (even if she did joke, she had no choice but to recover with six brothers “nagging her”), her two favourite carers, one I was lucky enough to meet and the friendship and humour between them shone through. She was also full of praise for the physiotherapy team, her neighbours and explained how much she loves her new house and how the bathroom adaptation was making her life easier.

“However, Kathleen was not impressed with Borris Johnson sending us into lockdown four months after a year in hospital after being told all the hard work would give her back her independence!

“I came away from Kathleen’s bungalow consumed with admiration for Kathleen’s journey to recovery, and also realising how our lives can change overnight and felt proud to be working for Ropox and to have played a small part in helping, with a simple daily task, like washing or cleaning teeth. With every product we develop, it is our aim to help people live as independently and with as much dignity as possible and the Swingline washbasin certainly helps us to achieve that for Kathleen.”

