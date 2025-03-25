Lifelites, a charity that provides assistive and sensory technology to every children’s hospice in the UK and Ireland, has announced the organisations in the running for funding to mark its 25th anniversary.

At the end of last year, Lifelites announced it was embarking on an ambitious three-year programme to deliver 21 new assistive technology packages and transformative grants to children’s palliative care services to reach more children and families in a £1.6 million campaign.

It invited applications from community organisations that support children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

In the first phase of the awards,10 organisations across the UK have been shortlisted to receive £25,000 worth of technology, as well as technical help and training.

The organisations which have been shortlisted are: Forever Colours Children’s Hospice in Buckinghamshire, Grace Kelly Children’s Cancer Trust in Worcester, Rainbow Hub NW in Lancashire, Ryegate House – Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust in Sheffield, St Ann’s Foundation in London, St Elizabeth Hospice in Suffolk, Swings and Smiles in Berkshire, OmniMusic in Manchester, Friends and Families in Plymouth, and Newlife in the West Midlands.

Each organisation has the opportunity to access the life-changing technology that Lifelites provides, including the EyeGaze, which enables communication and inclusion, and the Magic Carpet, which allows children to experience the immersive and exciting world of virtual reality or play side by side with siblings.

Seven projects will receive the £25,000 gift of assistive technology during the summer of 2025, with the top three being chosen by a public vote and four selected by an independent panel.

Rob Lightfoot, Chief Executive of Lifelites, said: “We are delighted to have received applications from wonderful organisations which are making a difference in their communities and helping to change the lives of children and young people through their support. Lifelites 25 is all about increasing access to life-changing technology and celebrating organisations delivering incredible impact for children and families.”

Every year, 13,500 children and young people access Lifelites technology. However, the charity says there are an estimated 99,000 children and young people who could benefit from Lifelites support.

