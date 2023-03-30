Caroline Laurenson, Co-Founder of TL Tech, discusses smart speakers’ capabilities in helping help health and social care professionals signpost their clients to relevant services and enable individuals to discover vital information.

The rapid growth of technology has transformed the way we access information and services, with digital tools becoming essential in various aspects of our lives. However, this advancement has also brought about a digital divide, where individuals with varying support needs are struggling to navigate and utilise these services. In the health and social care sector, this disparity can have critical implications for people who need access to essential services.

At TL Tech, we recognise the importance of bridging the digital literacy gap to ensure that everyone can benefit from these advancements. One promising solution lies in the realm of smart speakers, which can help health and social care professionals signpost their clients to relevant services and enable individuals to discover vital information.

Smart speakers: A revolution in accessibility

In the UK healthcare system, individuals with low digital literacy often face significant obstacles in accessing vital health and social care services. The National Health Service (NHS) and local authorities provide a wide range of services and support, but for those who struggle with technology, navigating these resources can be an overwhelming challenge.

Smart speakers have the potential to play a crucial role in overcoming these obstacles, making it easier for people with varying support needs to access essential services. These user-friendly devices can empower health and social care professionals to guide their clients towards appropriate resources in a more accessible manner.

While smart speakers are not yet fully integrated into health and social care services, they hold immense potential for transforming the way users access essential services. At TL Tech, we are actively working to make this vision a reality by developing Amazon Alexa apps tailored to the health and social care sector. Here are some examples of how smart speakers could be used to assist users in discovering health and social care services:

Voice searches: Users could ask their smart speaker to find information on local health and social care services, such as nearby hospitals, clinics, or care homes. The device would provide a list of options and, in some cases, even offer directions.

Virtual healthcare: As more healthcare providers offer virtual consultations, smart speakers could facilitate these interactions. Users could ask their device to connect them with a healthcare professional, who would provide guidance and advice over the phone or video call. Support plans, such as a programme of physiotherapy, could be delivered by the voice assistant, talking the patient through the exercises and monitoring their progress remotely. Technologies which support delivery of “hospital at home” care support and treatment are one of the fastest growth areas in the healthcare space.

Health management tools: Smart speakers could be integrated with various health management applications, enabling users to track their medication, monitor their symptoms, and receive personalised health advice. Even something as simple as a voice assistant providing prompts to stay hydrated or to incorporate some movement into your day is hugely beneficial.

As this technology continues to advance, we believe that smart speakers will play a pivotal role in empowering individuals to access vital information and services, ultimately improving health outcomes and overall wellbeing.

Connecting communities through voice-activated technology

In the realm of health and social care, access to vital information can be challenging for those with limited digital literacy or support needs. At TL Tech, we’ve taken a step towards addressing this issue with our innovative ALISS for Amazon Alexa app, developed in collaboration with the Health and Social Care Alliance in Scotland. This voice-activated app aims to connect people with local support and activities in their communities, bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusivity.

By simply engaging with Alexa, individuals can quickly obtain information on local resources, support networks, and activities. This practical solution has made a noticeable difference for users who previously struggled to access online information due to physical impairments or challenging digital skills.

ALISS for Alexa demonstrates the potential of smart speaker technology to empower individuals and enhance their autonomy. As a real-world example, it highlights the possibilities that lie ahead for smart speakers in transforming access to health and social care services, ensuring everyone can stay connected to their community and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

The future of smart speakers in health and social care

As smart speakers continue to evolve, their applications in health and social care will likely expand. We can expect more advanced features, such as proactive health monitoring and increased integration with healthcare systems, making these devices even more valuable for both professionals and users.

Proactive health monitoring: Future smart speakers may be equipped with sensors that can monitor vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels. We’re already seeing the integration of voice assistants like Alexa and Google in wearable devices, such as the Fitbit smartwatches, to allow people to access their data with their voice and gain real-time insights into their wellbeing to improve aspects such as sleep and stress levels. Health information like this can also be used to alert users and their healthcare providers of potential issues before they become critical, allowing for timely interventions and improved health outcomes.

Integration with electronic health records (EHRs): As smart speakers become more integrated with healthcare systems, they may be able to access and update users’ electronic health records. This will enable users to easily access their medical history, test results, and prescription information, while also ensuring that healthcare providers have relevant holistic and up-to-date information to support decisions about treatment and care needs, making it more person centred. In the future, access to these interfaces and this data will be as simple as a conversation.

Improved accessibility for people with disabilities: Smart speakers are already beneficial for individuals with visual impairments or physical disabilities that make it difficult to use traditional digital devices. Future developments may include enhanced speech recognition and more sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI), further improving accessibility for users with various accessibility requirements. Companies like Voiceitt are leading the way innovating to build solutions that support people with non-standard speech to be able to benefit from voice assistants like Alexa. For people who have health conditions that impact their speech, AI solutions will be more readily available to make it possible for people to “bank” their voice and create their own digital voices.

Enhanced privacy and security: As smart speakers become more integral to health and social care, ensuring the privacy and security of users’ data will be crucial. Future advancements may include improved encryption and authentication measures, as well as the development of privacy-conscious edge computing where data is processed on the device instead of going to the cloud and AI algorithms that minimise data collection and sharing. In the voice technology community, the ethics of conversational AI is seen as just as important, if not more important, than the science and engineering of building voice solutions. Legislation is having to move fast to keep up with the advances in technology.

Smart speakers have the potential to transform the way individuals with varying support needs and digital challenges can access health and social care services. By providing an accessible and user-friendly interface, these devices can empower health and social care professionals to signpost their clients to important services, enable users to discover vital information on their own and empower them to better manage their own care and support.

As the technology continues to advance, we can expect even greater benefits for users and professionals alike. By embracing and integrating smart speakers into health and social care practices, we can work together to bridge the digital literacy gap and ensure that everyone can access the services and information they need to lead healthier and happier lives.

About TL Tech

TL Tech is a home automation specialist that designs, installs, and maintains smart home systems. Formed in 2016, its mission is to create a world where Smart Meets Kind, empowering people regardless of age, technical ability, or finances to adopt digital solutions and transform lives by creating a unique caring and entertaining home environment.

