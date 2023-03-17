Moving and handling specialist Care & Independence has launched four new in-situ slings, which aim to provide a wider cost-effective choice for community equipment providers.

Joining the existing two Recline hammock-style In-Chair slings in the Care & Independence Comfort Value range, the firm has launched four Split Leg slings.

Each of the new Split Legs provide full body support including full femur support from behind the knees to hips. The outside leg pick-up prevents hip rolling, enabling a better transfer.

James Bennett, Sales & Marketing Director, commented: “Whilst hammock-style in-situ slings have proven consistently popular, a divided leg style can provide additional user benefit; better weight distribution of legs and helping reduce pressure on outside of thighs during transfer for example. “

All of Care & Independence’s in-chair slings are pressured mapped for better understanding of when key issues arise for users. This allows the moving and handling specialist to take design steps to improve tissue viability risks.

“For users who remain in seated positions for extended periods, such as is often the case with in-chair sling usage, it is especially important,” continued James.

“Our four Split Leg slings not only solve common problems but by offering them as part of our budget conscious Comfort Value aimed particularly at volume distribution, stores catalogues and the like, this means we can help improve the lives of even more people – which for us is ultimately what it is all about.”

Dependent upon user wants and needs, the Split Leg slings are offered in two choices of fabric coupled with either standard or highback varieties.

The Comfort Value Split Leg and Comfort Value Split Leg Highback are made with 3D-Spacer that provides a soft and mouldable fit during transfer and some cushioning during seated use.

The Comfort Value Split Leg Poly and its highback variant, the Comfort Value Split Leg Poly-Highback, are constructed from a light soft-knit polyester material that delivers strength while being thin enough and breathable to feel almost absent during longer periods of sitting.

All of the new In-Chair slings are constructed from a one-cut fabric. To ensure a good fit, the one-cut template has been further darted, giving a non-seamed structured shaping, which also improves user comfort during transfer.

The slings are available in sizes XS-XL and with a SWL of 230kg.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...