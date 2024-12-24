BES Healthcare, a firm that provides assistive technology products to increase user independence, has announced that NEST pressure care products are now available from its range.

The NEST Mattress and NEST Cushion can be ordered through BES Healthcare.

NEST’s pressure care technology is a “revolutionary” alternative to foam cushions and mattresses. NEST’s 3D interlocking loop structure offers superior breathability, reducing temperature and humidity for enhanced skin microclimate and patient comfort, according to BES Healthcare.

NEST offers a durable, washable, and reusable solution for better patient outcomes and long-term savings, making it a viable solution for community equipment stores and NHS establishments.

Made from thermoplastic elastomer, the NEST Mattress delivers comparable pressure care benefits to traditional foam while addressing foam’s shortcomings, BES Healthcare states. The 3D random loop polymer web absorbs shear strains under the skin tissues, while the open structure facilitates heat and water vapour dissipation, helping maintain an optimal microclimate.

The material’s inherent springiness supports movement, aiding repositioning in a bed or on a cushion. This provides excellent pressure redistribution and promotes user independence. For carers, the lightweight design of NEST Mattresses is a significant advantage, enabling easy lifting and turning by a single individual, which reduces manual handling risks.

NEST products can be cleaned and disinfected throughout their lifespan – five years for cushions and eight years for mattresses – and, at the end of their useful life, the core material can be recycled into new plastic products. By avoiding landfill disposal, NEST products meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions, particularly from procurement bodies like the NHS in the UK.

On the infection prevention front, the NEST elastomer is bactericidal and inhibits bacterial growth. Both the mattress cover and core can be washed and disinfected; the core material can withstand sterilisation at temperatures exceeding 100°C without degrading.

The NEST Mattress and NEST Cushion are Class I medical devices.

