Zengenti, the creator of headless content management system Contensis, has launched its new accessible site improvement platform, Insytful, in an effort to ensure web content is universally accessible for all.

Launching officially ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on 16 May 2024, Insytful aims to tackle online inclusivity by combining a selection of tools and its own scanning technologies to monitor a website’s accessibility rating, performance, and content quality to improve user experience and SEO rankings.

While there have been improvements made to online accessibility since the pandemic, the continued lack of accessibility in technology is reportedly causing a widening skills gap for disabled workers in the UK, in particular those in the technology sector.

Zengenti’s new site improvement platform, available to all industries and individuals, also enables web users to improve the performance of their website by evaluating how searchable, accessible, and enjoyable their website is for external visitors.

By introducing a simple, user-friendly app that allows anyone to conduct an online audit, regardless of technical ability, Zengenti believes it has addressed a gap in the accessibility testing software market.

Levente Feher, Insytful Product Manager, said: “The launch of Insytful is a big milestone in our effort to diffuse online exclusivity. While we know a website can never really be 100 percent accessible, it’s crucial that we’re making the process of scanning, testing and rectifying accessibility barriers easier.

“Right now, although the online testing solutions available on the market are making strides in the right direction, many of them can be difficult to operate, clunky and lack user flexibility.

“One of the main drivers of hesitation towards online accessibility testing tools, however, is often their sheer cost – even just to get started. This can alienate people, despite knowing the significant difference it can make to so many users’ lives.

“Insytful aims to remove these roadblocks so we can move forward.”

In addition, the Insytful app, which can scan any website, is offering to scan 100 pages for free, with no time limit, in order to make accessible websites a reality.

While the launch of Insytful seeks to help web users who are permanently, temporarily, or situationally disabled, the digital tool will also ensure that digital teams can easily check that their content is accessible, SEO-friendly, and does not have broken links.

Levente added: “After solely focusing on our product, Contensis, for 20 years, it’s been exciting to expand our product team to create Insytful after advocating for accessibility for so long.

“We’ve been working hard to create a product that addresses the needs of the market, and we’re pleased to provide the tools users need to make their website and content accessible.”

