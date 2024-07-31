Stairlift and Mobility Solutions has newly launched, which is based in Peterborough, to meet people’s access requirements.

The supplier will support people based in Peterborough and the surrounding areas, including the East Midlands, West Midlands, Cambridgeshire, East Anglia, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

Stairlift and Mobility Solutions aims to help more people with reduced mobility continue to live independently in their home by offering an outstanding choice of equipment that is backed up by superb customer service.

The supplier was founded by the husband-and-wife team of Steve and Tracey Wilson. Stairlift and Mobility Solutions says it is working with some of the UK’s leading manufacturers of stairlifts, homelifts, and hoists, such as Access BDD, Wessex, Stiltz, Bespoke, and Etac.

Steve Wilson, Managing Director of Stairlift and Mobility Solutions, commented: “We have over 60 years’ experience in the stairlift and access industry and believe this level of expertise will enable us to offer an unrivalled level of service to our customers.

“All too often, we hear about people thinking they must move house as their reduced mobility means they are unable to use the stairs. This will have often been the family homes for decades and the emotional and financial stress of leaving can be very challenging.

“We want to make more people aware that, for many, moving house is not necessary, and we have the range of products at our fingertips to ensure they can continue to live happily and independently in their family home.

“I have always believed that you should treat every customer in the same way you would want your own family member to be treated – with compassion, patience and understanding and this ethos will be the backbone for how we treat every Stairlift and Mobility Solutions customer.”

For more information on Stairlift and Mobility Solutions, call 0800 002 5065, email s.wilson@stairliftsandmobilitysolutions.com, or visit the website.

Recent analysis from the Centre for Ageing Better found that half of households in England with a person aged 55 need a home adaptation.

