Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust’s Specialised Ability Centre, which provides a comprehensive amputee and prosthetics service, alongside wheelchair and orthotic services, has invited patients from across the region to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The Specialised Ability Centre has helped thousands of amputees over that time, with support available for babies up to the very oldest people.

Run by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, the centre says it has become one of England’s largest and most successful amputee and prosthetics services.

With Opcare as the prosthetic provider at the same site, the assistive technology service builds each limb in house and customises them for every individual it supports. These can range from the more standard designs, all the way up to something as complex as a bionic hand.

This means workshops working every day to craft the limbs from scratch and clinical teams helping perfect the fit for each patient. In some cases, limbs are painted by hand to match the patient’s other original limb or custom finishes are applied, with superheroes and Disney themes being popular among the younger patients.

Lara Littler, Centre Manager for the service, explained more about the life-changing services that Specialised Ability Centre provides: “Whilst we do provide prosthetic limbs of all varieties, we’re also the wheelchair centre service for Manchester and Trafford and provide orthotics services for adults and children. Our patients don’t just get a limb and are then waved on their way, they will always be with as we repair and update their prosthetics.

“For the youngest patients, we’ll be supporting parents before the child is even born and then consistently being with them as that child grows. We definitely feel like a family and the people we have supported have given us some heartwarming memories.

“Equally some of the adults we have supported will stay with us even if they move out of area, such is the connection and reputation we have – we’ve had some still come here after moving as far away as Portsmouth.

“The level of advancement we have seen in prosthetics with Opcare over the last ten years has been a revolution. It’s now the new norm that someone who meets the criteria can have something like a bionic hand.

“It’s the people’s stories that make the job for us. Whether it’s a Paralympian or someone who just wants to experience the world as they did before, hearing how our work has genuinely changed lives never gets old.”

One of their most recent patients is John Knight, who came to the service after losing his leg below the knee. He joined one of the behind-the-scenes tours being provided for patients during the event.

John said: “It’s been fascinating to see all the workshops and the work that goes into perfecting all the different limbs. As a patient you don’t see it, you just come in, do your physio, get measured up and a limb comes back. You don’t appreciate how much craft goes into them.

“Their work will give me my life back. I lost my leg as I originally had a diabetic foot ulcer, over six years it spread until I was unfortunately told my leg would have to be amputated. My house is up a row of stairs, so with me currently being in a wheelchair I can’t ever leave home on my own.

“Having a prosthetic replacement will completely change that, the support I’ve received to get there is a credit to the people who work here and the NHS. They’re giving me my life back.”

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...