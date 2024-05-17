Vision Norfolk, a charity that provides support to visually impaired people, is hosting an exhibition over several days in Norfolk this month to highlight the assistive technology, support, and services available for people with sight loss.

VisionZone 2024 will enable people with vision impairments to try a range of assistive technologies for themselves, as well as find out about more about the activities and services provided by Vision Norfolk.

The event will be taking place at Vision Norfolk’s three community hubs in the county:

20 May, 10am-2pm at The Bradbury Activity Centre in Norwich

21 May, 10am-2pm at Vision Norfolk’s Great Yarmouth Hub

22 May, 10am-2pm at the charity’s King’s Lynn Hub

The event is free to enter and open to both visually impaired people and family and friends who want to find out more. No advance booking is necessary; attendees can turn up at any time the exhibition is open.

Assistive technology suppliers Optelec, Synapptic, and Cobolt Systems will be demonstrating a broad range of assistive technologies at the event that are designed to help visually impaired individuals live independent lives.

Optelec supplies a wide range of assistive technologies for people with sight loss, such as portable video magnifiers, text-to-speech solutions, and stand magnifiers.

Synapptic makes mobile technology accessible for visually impaired people with easy-to-use software.

Cobolt Systems provides a portfolio of assistive technologies for blind or partially sighted people, including anti-glare glasses, magnifiers, and talking blood pressure monitors.

“These events are a great opportunity for people living with sight loss to bring themselves up to speed with the latest technology which has been developed to help them live independent lives, as well as find out more about the support and services that Vision Norfolk offers,” said Vision Norfolk Chief Executive Andrew Morter.

“The pace of technological advance in assistive technologies has been breathtaking in recent years, and there are a plethora of new gadgets, machines and technologies which can really change the lives of vision impaired people.

“We are delighted to be joined by three of the country’s top assistive technology companies, who will each be bringing experts who can demonstrate their products and help people understand how they can use them in their everyday lives.”

For more details about VisionZone 2024, call Vision Norfolk on 01603 573000.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People recently launched the All-Terrain Cane from AwareWolf Gear, which aims to help blind and partially sighted people to feel confident and enjoy hiking and navigating unfamiliar terrain.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...