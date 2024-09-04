Researchers at the National Robotarium are working with Blantyre LIFE, an innovative new health and care facility in Lanarkshire, Scotland, to advance development of the next generation of assistive robotics.

The aim of the research is to see how assistive robots with human-like characteristics can help people recovering after a critical injury.

South Lanarkshire University Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has welcomed the arrival of the National Robotarium’s ARI, a ‘social robot’, with human-like characteristics.

Two weeks of research, supported by experts from the Human-Robot Interaction Research group at the National Robotarium, have been underway to gather feedback from health and social care staff on an early robot prototype that aims to assist people recovering after critical injury.

Professor Soumen Sengupta, Chief Officer of South Lanarkshire University HSCP, said: “The foundation of our partnership is made up of the human compassion of the expertise of our staff.

“The presence of ARI represents our commitment to both amplifying – not replacing – that expertise with latest technology and working with academic partners in a highly innovative space.

“It also characterises our dedication to helping shape emerging and existing opportunities that rapidly evolving technology could have for the future of health and care delivery.”

Learn more about ARI in the video below:

The research team is led by the Head of Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) at the National Robotarium, Professor Lynne Baillie.

Professor Baillie commented: “We’re developing the ARI robot to support the self-management of rehabilitation by patients. The robot will offer verbal instruction and encouragement during exercise sessions as well as using its human-like limbs to physically demonstrate how to do exercises properly.

“We believe that this engagement can help empower patients to stick with their exercise regime and improve their overall wellbeing.”

While patients are not yet involved in the research, Carl Bettosi, a PhD student in HRI at the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics, who is supervised by Professor Baillie, has been working closely with health and social care professionals at Blantyre LIFE to gather data, which will inform future versions.

He said: “A key focus of our research is the ability of the robot to make some decisions autonomously and thus reduce the burden on healthcare staff. To do this, we will develop cutting-edge decision-making techniques driven by machine learning.

“It’s amazing to come to a place like Blantyre LIFE and see how technology is being embraced and used alongside hard-earned human expertise and compassion. We hope to work with Blantyre again in the near future.”

The National Robotarium, one of six Data Driven Innovation hubs funded in partnership with The University of Edinburgh, works directly with industry to test and develop robotic, AI, and automated technologies, creating innovative solutions to global challenges. Scientists from the facility have been working in tandem with Blantyre LIFE to explore how robotics can support healthcare professionals and improve patient wellbeing.

Lisa Farrell, Business Development Manager at the National Robotarium, added: “We’re on a mission at The National Robotarium to create new robotics technologies that can support clinicians and healthcare professionals whilst stimulating growth and innovation within the health services. However, it’s crucial that any robotics solutions are developed with the end user in mind.

“Collaborating with facilities like Blantyre LIFE allows us to work closely with experts in health and social care throughout the testing and development stage. Their lived experience helps us understand their priorities when working with patients, allowing us to build robotic systems that are safe, effective, and user-friendly.”

The National Robotarium is also leading a pilot study in Vienna, Austria, to see whether robotic coaches could make it easier and more engaging for people to adhere to prescribed self-managed upper limb rehabilitation routines for stroke and brain injury survivors.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...