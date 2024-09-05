Pivotell has newly launched the Vibratime Smart Watch, which is a silent, vibrating smartwatch that conveniently and discreetly reminds adults and children to do certain tasks or activities during the day.

The watch could be particularly useful for people with dementia, giving them handy reminders throughout the day.

Up to eight vibrating alarms can be set per day. Each alarm vibrates/shows the reminder message for 40 seconds. The vibrations from the smartwatch are quite strong, Pivotell says.

Coinciding with the vibrations, there is the option to add a personalised message that will scroll across the watch screen at the alarm time.

Potential personalised messages include medication reminders (particularly for time-sensitive medication), reminders telling the wearer to get up and move about to prevent sitting for too long, wake-up alarms, toilet visits, and reminders to eat and drink.

Discussing the decision to launch the Pivotell Vibratime Smart Watch, Laura Panayiotou, Product Specialist at Pivotell, told AT Today: “We value customer feedback, and with the success of the Vibratime Reminder Watch, we took on board that some customers would benefit from an additional reminder message to be displayed at alarm time which tells them what to do at that time.

“This is especially relevant to those using the watch for medication, as now not only does the Vibratime Smart Watch vibrate at alarm time to alert the wearer to take medication, a pre-programmed message can also display what medication needs to be taken at that time.

“Additional feedback has shown that this would be useful for reminders to eat/drink/move/focus, among other activities.”

Beyond the personalised messages and vibrating alarms, the watch will count daily steps, calories, distance, and monitor sleep. A countdown timer from 1-199 minutes can also be set.

The Vibratime Smart Watch is programmed via a simple app that is compatible with Apple and Android smartphones.

Additionally, the watch comes with a rechargeable battery, which can be charged easily through a magnetic USB connection. A USB connector is included.

