Technology giant Microsoft has announced that its Xbox Adaptive Joystick, which is designed to make gaming more accessible for disabled gamers and those with reduced mobility, is now officially available to purchase through the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a singular, wired controller primarily designed to meet the needs of players with reduced mobility. It works with the Xbox video games console and Microsoft PCs.

The buttons on the joystick can be customised through button remapping for a gaming experience that works for the player. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is designed as a companion to the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers for a flexible and configurable gaming experience.

Microsoft says the Xbox Adaptive Joystick is versatile and can be seamlessly incorporated into the player’s existing gaming setup.

The news was officially announced and Microsoft’s 15th Ability Summit, which is an online event that discusses the future of AI and accessibility. The joystick was built using feedback and insights from the gaming and disability community, according to Microsoft.

