Sentai, an in-home care companion that supports older people and those who care for them, is offering 1,000 free devices to support unpaid carers and families in need ahead of Carers Week on 5-11 June 2023.

Sentai is designed to empower independence for older people and their carers 24 hours a day. It uses emerging and established technologies, including AI, Amazon’s Alexa, and motion sensors, to deliver care in a way that is instinctive and personal.

The intelligent technology can: provide medication reminders; offer everyday task reminders, such as telling the user to drink a glass of water; help the user if they have an issue or a question; use sensors to track the user’s behaviour, such as if they have left a door open or when they have gone to bed; and check in with the user by asking them how they feel, where there response is then recorded for their carer to see.

All of the user’s responses and activity can be tracked via a carer or loved one in the accompanying Sentai app to provide peace of mind and remote health monitoring capabilities.

Currently in the UK, around one-tenth of people are providing unpaid care, according to Carers UK research. The current cost of living crisis has also put unprecedented pressure on the finances of carers, with a quarter cutting back on essentials like food or heating.

With an ageing population, workforce shortages and cost of living crisis, there is a greater focus on care being provided at home. According to 2021 Census data, millions of people across the UK are taking on an unpaid caring role every year.

Sentai is hoping to ease this burden by providing free care companions to those in need.

The Sentai starter pack, which usually costs £49.99 with a monthly subscription of £9.99, will be available for free to people who register on the Sentai website between 11 May and 11 June 2023.

Founder of Sentai Phil Marshman said: “Millions of informal carers play a vital role in our society, and we want to do our part to support them. By giving away 1,000 free starter packs, we aim to bring peace of mind, independence, and wellbeing to unpaid carers.

“We are committed to empowering carers and families across the country, and we’re delighted to offer this initiative ahead of Carers Week. We will continue to develop innovative solutions that bring new levels of freedom and independence.”

