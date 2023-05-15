The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Assistive Technology (APPGAT) is launching an important inquiry into the use of assistive technology in Supported Employment.

It will look at how assistive technology, combined with human support, can help disabled talent to succeed by breaking down barriers at work. For example, a phone app could be used to take a photo of a form or a label, which could then read text out loud. This could be useful for people who are neurodiverse or visually impaired.

The report will be led by APPGAT Policy Manager (Assistive and Accessible Technology) Shamima Akhtar.

‘’I know first-hand about the benefits of using assistive technology at work,” Shamima commented. “As a visually impaired person, I use screen readers and dictation software on my phone and laptop to manage eye fatigue and as a productivity tool.

“Many people in Supported Employment have low awareness about how to access and use technology, as well as the benefits it can bring to them. I am delighted to be working on this report, so that more disabled people can break down barriers at work by realising the accessibility benefits that technology can bring to them.’’

Supported Employment refers to a personalised model for supporting disabled people and other disadvantaged groups to secure and retain employment.

APPGAT underlines that short-term work placements like Supported Internships, traineeships, and apprenticeships can help disabled people to achieve sustainable and paid employment.

The model has support from policymakers, with the UK Government launching a scheme in September 2022 to double the number of Supported Internships in England by 2025 and a further £10.8 million scheme to incentivise local authorities to provide Supported Employment.

In 2022, the Department for Education (DfE) launched the ‘Internships Work’ programme to double supported internship provision in England, helping 4,500 young adults per year by 2025.

In 2023, the DfE published ‘SEND and Alternative Provision Improvement Plan’ to improve the quality of provision young people with SEND receive.

Looking at the positive movement in the Supported Employment sector, APPGAT says there is an opportunity to realise the benefits of assistive technology in these placements.

However, it outlines that, currently, many people in Supported Employment do not have access and support to use technology that could benefit them.

APPGAT’s report will explore how policymakers can scale Supported Employment and improve outcomes by mainstreaming the use of assistive technology by disabled people in these roles.

The report will consider the experiences of disabled people, employers, and those working in the Supported Employment sector to access and use assistive technology in Supported Employment.

Last year, APPGAT launched an insightful report with Policy Connect, ‘Smarter Homes for Independent Living: Putting people in control of their lives’, which explains the many ways that smart home technology can enhance independent living. It details how health and social care services need to be reformed with technology at their centre to enhance people’s quality of life.

