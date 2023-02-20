New assistive technology aimed at improving the independence of people with dementia is on the horizon.

The Longitude Prize on Dementia has received a total of 175 applications from innovators globally.

Solutions entered ranged from smart wearables, such as smart gloves that learn from the environment of the user to help prompt routines; cognitive interventions, such as virtual reality games with reminiscing opportunities; and smart home devices, such as in-home avatars for AI chat companions.

The applications will be assessed by the prize’s expert judging panel and feedback from the Lived Experience Advisory Panel (LEAP). The LEAP is composed of people with lived experiences of dementia who will provide insight into how technologies can support and enable independent living for a person with dementia to ensure solutions are fit for purpose.

Following assessment and judging, 23 of the most pioneering solutions will be awarded £80,000 Discovery Awards funding to further develop and co-create their solutions with the LEAP.

In addition to the financial support provided, the teams will receive non-financial expert support in collaboration with international prize partners for their project objectives. Support will include access to data and data storage, technical and business expertise for bringing an AI product to market, and collaborations with people affected by dementia.

Since the launch of the Longitude Prize on Dementia in September 2022, Challenge Works, alongside Alzheimer’s Society and Innovate UK, has run outreach activities such as hackathons and ‘ask us anything’ sessions to attract ambitious AI-based solutions that will learn from people with dementia and adapt to their condition as it progresses.

Entries to the Discovery Awards closed on 26 January 2023. Innovators from every continent and from 28 countries submitted entries.

In 2024, five finalists will be selected to win £300,000 to develop prototypes and test products on end-users. The winning solution will receive £1 million in 2026.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...