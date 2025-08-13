The Welsh Government is making £30 million in additional funding available to local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge processes.

Local authorities are investing their allocation towards actions that will support timely assessments and the availability of packages of care to ensure people can leave hospital when they are clinically able to, helping to reduce the number of delayed hospital discharges.

The funding will be used to strengthen community-based social care and support services to help people to stay well at home.

Local authorities will direct funding towards their specific regional challenges, building on progress made under the 50-day challenge and aligning with integrated care models.

During a visit to Bridgend, Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, met Howard Pring who is receiving vital support from the local authority’s Home Support Team. Through daily visits, the team provides help with essential tasks, enabling Howard to continue living independently at home.

The funding will also support the development of a multi-disciplinary prevention team in Bridgend which is designed to reduce hospital admissions by providing targeted support to individuals in care homes and the wider community.

Similar projects across Wales will benefit from the £30 million, with local authorities focusing on preventative and early intervention initiatives as well as actions that enable people to leave hospital as soon as they are clinically able, helping individuals live healthier lives at home and within their communities.

The support being made available demonstrates the Welsh Government’s ongoing commitment to improve patient flow and develop and grow support for individuals receiving care in the community.

Dawn commented: “The funding we are making available to local authorities will make a real difference to people across Wales who need care and support.

“By investing in community-based support, we can help more people return home from hospital when they’re medically ready and enable others to remain independent in their communities.

“This will not only improve experiences for individuals but also help patient flow through our hospitals.

This funding has been secured through the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

