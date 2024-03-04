Envision, an assistive technology specialist, has teamed up with BlindShell, a developer of phones for people who are blind or visually impaired, to make the Envision App available on the BlindShell Classic 2 phone.

This collaboration is designed to expand access to useful assistive technology for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The free Envision App uses a person’s smartphone camera to speak out written information, describe surroundings and objects, and tell the individual who is nearby. Excelling in text and object recognition, Envision can read text in over 60 languages, from birthday cards to ingredients on a cereal box or a book.

Karthik Mahadevan, CEO of Envision, said: “At Envision, we are driven by a mission to make our app available everywhere, ensuring that the blind and low vision community have the ability to utilise our services on any device, including the BlindShell phone. This partnership is a testament to the ubiquitous direction we are heading towards.”

The BlindShell Classic 2 phone boasts simple and useful functions such as a tactile keypad, voice control, NFC object tagging, and access to apps on the Blindness catalogue. All BlindShell phones are designed in collaboration with blind people to test every detail.

Bari Azman, President at Blindshell USA, commented: “I am incredibly enthusiastic about our collaboration with Envision. Together, we are bringing another layer of assistive technology to the BlindShell community, while elevating the BlindShell experience.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to continuously enhance the lives of individuals with visual impairments by providing innovative solutions that empower and enable greater independence. We are excited to see the positive impact this collaboration will have, as we strive towards a more inclusive and accessible future.”

To learn more about the features available through the Envision App on the BlindShell Classic 2, users should update to the latest software update of the BlindShell phone to be able to download the newest version of the Envision app.

Recently, Envision upgraded its assistive smart glasses with more accessibility options for people with vision impairments.

