The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) has announced the return of its awards dinner for 2024, which celebrates excellence within the healthcare and assistive technology sector.

Now, the BHTA is inviting healthcare and assistive technology professionals and companies to enter the British Healthcare Trades Industry Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony takes place on 29 November 2024 at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham. From 7pm, there will be a drinks reception to network with fellow industry peers, followed by a tantalising three-course dinner, and an awards presentation that will shine a spotlight on the best of the best to celebrate those achievements that have empowered individuals and transformed lives.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by diversity and inclusion advocate Melissa Johns. Born without a right forearm and hand, Melissa was named one of the UK’s 100 Most Influential Disabled People and one of JCI’s Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World. Her one-woman stage show, Snatched, received rave reviews and was lauded as one of the most hilarious shows of the year.

For more information about the British Healthcare Trades Industry Awards 2024, including ticket prices, visit this page.

The BHTA is inviting healthcare and assistive technology professionals and companies to enter the prestigious awards by nominating themselves or somebody else.

There is The Product of the Year Award, which celebrates the remarkable contributions of companies that go above and beyond. Whether it is a revolutionary device or a life-changing application, the Product of the Year Award applauds developments that positively impact the lives of individuals within the healthcare and assistive technology sectors.

The Lifetime Service Award recognises the outstanding achievements of those whose lifelong dedication has made a tangible and lasting difference in the healthcare and assistive technology field.

Additionally, the Rising Star Award Rising Star Award honours individuals who have brought a fresh perspective to the healthcare and assistive technology industry. This award seeks to shine a spotlight on those outstanding individuals who have joined their company through apprenticeships, university graduateships, or internal trainee programs, and have gone on to make a significant impact on their organisation.

The full list of awards is:

Lifetime Service Award

Best UK Trade Show Award

Product of the Year Award

Retailer of the Year Award

Rising Star Award

Manufacturer of the Year Award

Enter the awards here. For specific award entry requirements, see the nomination form for each category.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...