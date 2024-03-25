Llesiant Delta Wellbeing has been awarded the coveted TSA Quality Standards Framework (QSF), following a full audit carried out by TEC Quality on behalf of the TSA, the UK industry advisory body for technology-enabled care (TEC) services.

The company, which provides assistive technology and proactive monitoring to support older and vulnerable people to live more independently, was recognised for its culture of continuous improvement and innovation to deliver the best services possible.

The QSF is a UKAS-accredited audit and certification programme that supports organisations providing TEC products and services, based on the principles of quality, safety, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Delta Wellbeing, a Local Authority Trading Company owned by Carmarthenshire County Council, underwent an assessment of its services and processes and is certified as compliant with all the standards and service delivery modules, with no service improvement needs identified.

The audit report said the company demonstrated a collaborative and holistic approach to supporting individuals, and services were person not technology focused and designed to achieve the best possible outcomes.

It added: “Throughout the audit Delta Wellbeing demonstrated their culture of continuous improvement and innovation which are supported by developed organisational leadership structures.

“They provided evidence of their consistent drive to improve performance, service delivery and their offer to give the ‘best services possible’ to corporate customers, partner organisations and individuals.”

Since it was formed in 2018, Delta Wellbeing has expanded its services to provide a range of TEC solutions in the health and social care sector. It works closely with local and national health and social care partners, delivering a single point of access for health and social care in Carmarthenshire, and providing innovative services to support patients leaving acute settings as well as in the community.

Carmarthenshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Social Services Cllr Jane Tremlett said: “This achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team in delivering high-quality, innovative, person-centred services.

“I am extremely proud of Delta Wellbeing and the work that is being carried out; making a real difference to people’s lives and helping to address the growing demands within the health and social care sector.”

