Assistive technology suppliers from across the UK are invited to showcase their range of products and services at this year’s Disability Awareness Day (DAD) on 14 July.

Organised by the Disability Trading Company and its parent charity, the Warrington Disability Partnership, the voluntary-led pan disability exhibition is now in its 33rd year. It will take place at Walton Hall and Gardens in Cheshire.

The aim of this year’s event is to promote independent living through the theme: “It’s what disabled people can do that matters”.

DAD 2024 exhibitors will highlight solutions supporting independent living and mobility, with equipment, products, transport, employment, education, training, health and social care, and leisure activities, alongside over 100 charities/support groups.

With over 220 exhibitors, the DAD team is preparing to welcome over 20,000 visitors to this year’s event.

Vehicle adaptation specialist BAS (NW) will share news about the latest hand controls, hoists, and seating systems, alongside Driving Mobility, which will be represented by three of its Northwest-based Driving Assessment Centres.

Supplier of accessible bathrooms, kitchens, and daily living products AKW will be exhibiting a range of products that are designed to promote independence and preserve dignity.

The team at Terry Lifts will be on hand promoting its latest through-floor and step lifts. Northeast-based Automotive Group will be promoting its range of wheelchair accessible vehicles, alongside several leading Motability car dealerships.

Sunrise Medical, Freerider, Alerta, Primacare, Recliners, Kymco, Drive Devilbiss, Monarch Mobility, Quantum, One Rehab, and Pride products will be on display on the various dealer stands.

Most of this year’s exhibitors will be housed undercover in a huge tented village of marquees that will be supported by an extended Sports Zone, a Main Arena, a huge Performing Arts Marquee, two further Arts Marquees for art and crafts, a Silent Disco, and more.

On the day, visitors can gain insight to the help and support that is available locally, regionally, and nationally from statutory organisations, businesses, and voluntary sector groups. They can also try out sports activities including tennis, cricket, american football, snooker, rugby league, martial arts, tai chi, powerchair football, and scuba diving in the on-site pool.

For those looking for a more relaxed day there is a fantastic line-up of talent in the Arts Marquee with some of the UK’s leading disabled artists, including Ella Together, Creating Adventures, BSL Choir, Stars Drama, Wolf Print Dance, and Groovy Movers.

Attendees can also sit alongside the Main Arena to watch the Guide Dog display team, Reach Sled Dogs Display Team, Batida Rio Samba Band, Royal Marines Corps of Drums, and sports demonstrations. Children can visit the funfair rides or Walton Gardens accessible onsite zoo, crazy golf, high ropes, and pitch and putt.

