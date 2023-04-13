Disability design charity Designability is calling for parents that are manual wheelchair users to capture some photographs of the final prototype of its pushchair for wheelchair users.

Designability is hoping to capture some photographs of the final prototype with families in the ‘real world’, as opposed to in the workshop with a doll.

The images will be used to help promote the pushchair for wheelchair users so that Designability is able to demonstrate how useful it would be for parents.

Manual wheelchair users that have a young child who would still fit comfortably into a pushchair, can get in touch with Fiona at Designability who can send you some more information.

Matt Ford, Director of Design and Engineering for Designability, said: “Pushchairs and strollers need to meet a rigorous set of requirements to be considered safe, in the UK and Europe they need to comply with the standard ‘BS EN 1888: Wheeled Child Conveyances’.

“The standard looks at all elements of the design, from ensuring that any potential finger traps are outside of the child’s reach, to stability testing and overall mechanical robustness. Many of the tests are repetitive, requiring the pushchair to withstand many days of continuous use.”

The latest revisions to the design have meant that it has passed all of the tests.

The Designability team recently travelled to Mamas & Papas to test the final prototype of the pushchair for wheelchair users. Mamas & Papas, a UK manufacturer of pushchairs, has provided Designability with testing facilities and technical support throughout the project to ensure the design meets all required standards.

Lynn (pictured to the right) shared her experiences as a wheelchair user with Designability last year, so the team revisited her so she could see the final design. She said: “I’m really pleased that it looks like a mainstream pushchair, with all the same functions, including a large basket for shopping. It’s easy to attach to my wheelchair and handles very smoothly.

“This is what I needed for my children, this will make people happy”.

After receiving several requests to see the final design’s movement, Designability asked one of its engineers, Tom, to film a video demonstrating how it attaches and moves with ease.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...