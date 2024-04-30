A student at Loxdale Primary School in the West Midlands is now able to get fully involved in class activities thanks to her Ropox Vision Table.

Designed to be versatile, the Vision Tables incorporate a comprehensive choice of worktop sizes and models. All of them can be adjusted either manually or by an electric switch, depending on the model, to ensure they meet the needs of the user regardless of their age, height, or level of mobility.

With a table tilt of up to 74˚, items such as books and papers are easily accessible to the user, while the integrated MagRule magnets, which can be placed anywhere on the table, guarantee that whatever the user is working on remains in place even when the table has been fully tilted.

To ensure they can be used by children or adults with different seating heights, the Vision Tables feature a manual or electric height adjustment, while the stylish ergonomic design ensures they look equally at home in a domestic, education, or work environment. For increased comfort, the Vision Tables also have removeable arm supports.

Six-year-old Maddison has Asymmetrical Diplegic Cerebral Palsy, which means she is unable to walk unaided and uses a walking frame or manual wheelchair to get around school.

Maddison has been using the Vision Table for six months, and it has made a significant difference, as her one-to-one teaching assistant, Wendy Sheldon, explains: “The fact that the table can be so easily tilted is just fantastic as it means that Maddison can work from her wheelchair in comfort.

“Maddison always enjoyed getting involved in class activities such as reading, writing and colouring but it was not always possible with a standard flat table however it is now much easier for her and also better for her posture as she doesn’t have to lean forward. Maddison’s physiotherapists have also commented on how impressed they are with the Vision Tables.”

The wide design of the table also means that Wendy can sit next to Maddison, should she need any assistance.

“The wide design means there is enough room for Maddison’s pens etc and as her wheelchair fits under the table, she can reach them herself which is great for her independence,” Wendy added.

One of Maddison’s frustrations was that the paper would move as she was working, but this has been eliminated by the magnetic strips which hold the paper in place.

“These may sound like a simple idea but for Maddison and myself they are brilliant,” continued Wendy.

Loxdale Primary School’s business manager, Simon Brooke, was involved in acquiring the Vision Tables.

He has been equally impressed: “I think the equipment is great and if you can enable a child with reduced mobility to take part in the same classroom activities as the other children in the same way then it is brilliant and worth its weight in gold.”

“It is great to hear such positive feedback from the staff at Loxdale Primary School and see for myself what a difference our Vision Tables can make to children such as Maddison who are attending a mainstream school despite their reduced mobility,” commented Suki Ram, Area Sales Manager for Ropox.

