Bespoke powerchair supplier Precision Rehab will exhibit several examples from its growing range of powerchairs at the upcoming Kidz to Adultz South on Thursday 2nd May at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

On stand P7, Precision Rehab will present some of its paediatric powerchairs including the Piccolino, the SANGO Slimline Junior and Advanced Junior.

“The Kidz events are always great for us and play a vital part in our annual exhibition programme as they provide us with a superb platform to demonstrate our range of powerchairs to potential users along with their parents and carers in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.” commented Matt James, Director, Precision Rehab. “It is also a great opportunity to catch up with many existing clients and friends.”

Precision Rehab says the Piccolino is a versatile paediatric powerchair, and is available with three different seat options, the K110, K120 and the adult K130 with a maximum weight capacity of 120kg. This choice of seats means there is a comprehensive choice of seat widths, from 160mm to 420mm, seat depth of 26mm to 460mm, and back height from 330mm to 480mm, respectively.

Additional features include side supports, head support and other seat accessories all of which are multi variable and individually adjustable to ensure each Piccolino powerchair is built to meet the individual needs of the client.

The Piccolino powerchair is available in a choice of vibrant paint finishes, and offers optional features including individual seat cushions, electric track stabilisation and additional control unit.

Precision Rehab says the SANGO Slimline Junior and Advanced Junior feature an ‘ultra-compact’ chassis for the tightest of manoeuvres indoors combined with great traction and comfort for outdoor use. The devices are available in either mid wheel drive, rear wheel drive or front wheel drive, to ensure the best chassis option can be selected depending on how and where it will be used.

The rubber suspension system offers an almost silent drive and high comfort by absorbing vibrations from general surfaces as well as larger bumps from rougher outdoor obstacles, according to Precision Rehab.

Both Sango Junior models are fitted as standard with 4-pole high torque motors to provide a great drive with the highest levels of manoeuvrability and smoothness with a range of motor speed options for slower indoor use or a faster drive outdoors.

The unique 5-wheel mid wheel drive chassis option further enhances indoor manoeuvrability with the tightest of turning circles available. Both models also feature the SEGO junior seating system is fully adjustable to each individual requirement and a range of seat cushions, backrest cushions and other accessory options allow for optimal comfort and postural support to be achieved.

A full range of powered options can be selected including, powered seat tilt, powered seat lift, powered backrest recline, powered seat tilt, powered centre mount leg rest and powered individual leg rests. The Junior and advanced Junior have both been crash tested according to ISO 7176-19 and are approved for passenger transport in a vehicle.

