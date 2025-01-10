Contracting Covid and suspected Lymes Disease literally changed Sarah Chadburn’s life. The former research fellow at the University of Exeter was unable to get out of bed or tolerate being sat or stood up and did not have the strength to go downstairs.

Now, for the first time in almost two years, she can go beyond her bedroom and even out into the garden.

The transformation is the outcome of the approach adopted by Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust Occupational Therapist Andrea Williams, who turned to stairclimber specialist AAT GB.

Andrea assessed an S-Max Sella stairclimber could be the solution, giving Sarah the means to safely navigate the staircase, which has two turns in the Grade II-listed two-storey house.

After demonstrating the S-Max Sella to Sarah and her husband, James, and assessing the property, Andrea prescribed the stairclimber. The assistive technology was delivered to Sarah and James, and AAT provided equipment training.

Operated and controlled by James, the portable, battery-powered Sella safely transfers Sarah up and down the stairs and into whichever room she wants to go. It even steps across the raised threshold of the door to outside and the garden.

“Even getting from her bed to a reclining chair tires Sarah out,” explained James. “With the stairclimber, we only have one transfer. One of Sarah’s goals was to spend time outside. She was blown away with the stairclimber: it was the first time in almost two years she had been downstairs, let alone out into the garden! The stairclimber’s so versatile, it easily dealt with the lip on the door to the patio.”

Anrea said: “Being listed meant it would be difficult to adapt the house to accommodate a stairlift or through-floor lift. The effort of transferring from bed to wheelchair to stairlift then off the stairlift would exhaust Sarah. A stairlift may have been able to get her up and downstairs, but she’d still be confined to the house. I am so pleased it’s made such a difference to them both.”

The Sella stairclimber is strong, lightweight, and portable. It features a perfect balance point and PowerStep feature, which means carers can easily operate and control the unit, even pausing and stopping on route if needed.

When not in use, it folds compactly away. There is no need for installation, home adaptation, nor impingement on the stairway or part of the home for other members of the household.

AAT’s range of accessories enable the Sella to accommodate every passenger’s safety and postural support, with options addressing seating and harnessing requirements from head to toe.

