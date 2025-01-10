Kate Sheehan, Occupational Therapist (OT) and Director of The Occupational Therapy Service, discusses what it is like to collaborate with major manufacturers to design meaningful assistive technologies based on customer feedback; how fulfilling it is to see clients regain their independence after a home adaptation; and tackling the challenge of taking a proactive rather than a reactive approach to adaptations.

Describe your current role

“I am the founder and director of The Occupational Therapy Service, though I maintain my identity as an occupational therapist at my core.

“My work spans multiple areas, from collaborating with major manufacturers like Stannah on product design to working directly with clients who have experienced catastrophic injuries. In both capacities, my focus remains on helping people achieve their goals and rediscover purpose in their lives through methodical, client-centred approaches.”

What does a typical day in your role look like?

“My role is wonderfully diverse, with each day bringing new challenges and opportunities. When working with manufacturers like Stannah, I participate in detailed product development sessions where we analyse and refine features for new products such as its homelift range, Uplifts. We carefully consider customer feedback and make precise adjustments to ensure our products meet specific user needs.

“I frequently engage in media activities, such as conducting radio interviews alongside industry leaders like Sam Stannah, CEO of Uplifts, where we discuss crucial topics such as future-proofing homes for long-term independence. A significant part of my work involves creating comprehensive clinical reasoning documents that help other occupational therapists make informed recommendations about assistive technologies.

“I also regularly present at industry events, such as The OT Show, where I speak about occupational therapy models of practice and emphasise the fundamental importance of meaningful occupation in our clients’ lives.”

What sort of assistive technologies do you work with?

“My work with assistive technologies encompasses a wide range of solutions. Beyond my extensive work with homelifts, I’m deeply involved in developing innovative bathroom solutions, including next-generation shower systems and specialised toilet seats with AKW.

“I’ve recently contributed to launching a new chair design with Repose and am exploring the integration of voice activation technology into mainstream products to enhance user safety. These projects represent our ongoing commitment to advancing assistive technology solutions across multiple domains of daily living.”

Who do you work with?

“In my role, I collaborate with several leading manufacturers in the assistive technology sector. These partnerships include working relationships with Stannah in mobility solutions, AKW for bathroom adaptations, and Repose for specialised seating.

“I also work closely with Abacus on assisted bathing solutions, Closomat for washing and toileting solutions, Washpod for portable bathroom solutions, Winncare for patient handling, and Triton for showering solutions.

“Each of these partnerships contributes to our ability to provide comprehensive solutions for our clients’ needs.”

What do you like most about your role?

“The most rewarding aspect of my role is witnessing the tangible impact of our work on clients’ lives. There’s nothing quite like receiving feedback after an adaptation has been completed and knowing that our interventions have enabled someone to achieve their goals and continue living life to the fullest. It’s particularly gratifying to see clients return to activities they love and maintain their independence.”

Are there any challenges that you face?

“One of the primary challenges we face is the reactive rather than proactive approach to home adaptations. As a member of the ageing population myself, I strongly advocate for forward planning in home modifications.

“Installing adaptations like home lifts or walk-in showers before they become critically necessary – whether due to unexpected injuries or gradual ageing – can make a tremendous difference in maintaining quality of life and independence. These modifications can help conserve energy for more meaningful activities and ensure homes remain accessible as needs change.”

Tips and tricks for getting into the role

“For those interested in entering this field, I recommend pursuing a qualification in occupational therapy as your foundation. Those interested in product development and innovation might consider opportunities in the private sector.

“Exploring associate positions with organisations like The Occupational Therapy Service can provide valuable experience in various aspects of the profession. Throughout your career development, it’s essential to maintain a strong focus on client-centred practice while developing commercial awareness. These elements combine to create a well-rounded professional capable of making meaningful contributions to both individual clients and the broader field of occupational therapy.”

