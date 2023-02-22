27-year-old Sean Cullen from London took delivery of his Rehasense Power Assisted Wheelchair System (PAWS) in June 2022 and now admits he cannot imagine life without it.

Sean was involved in a motorcycle accident 10 years ago. Two years later, after various treatments, he was told that the only options left were to have his left foot fused, which may or may not work, or have a below-the-knee amputation. After considering the options, Sean took the decision to go ahead with the amputation.

Sean explained: “Ever since my accident and subsequent amputation I have tried to walk as much as possible as it is the best life outcome for me, and I truly believed from day one that the more I walked the easier it would get. However, there are times when I have to use a wheelchair for example if my prosthetic leg won’t fit due to volume changes in my leg.”

In recent years, Sean had tried a front wheel attachment to make using his wheelchair easier when he needed it but with little success. In 2021, he decided to visit Naidex to see what other options were available.

“As I entered the show, the first stand I saw was Rehasense and the PAWS immediately caught my eye as it looked stunning,” he continued. “However, I didn’t want to just look at the first one I saw so I went round the show looking at similar solutions, but nothing looked as rugged and well-engineered as the PAWS and with my engineering background that is very important to me.

“One of the features which really impressed me with the PAWS was the clamping system – I loved the fact there was no need to add any attachments to my own wheelchair and it is incredibly easy to use and literally takes seconds.”

After talking to the Rehasense team at Naidex and finding out more about the PAWS range, Sean contacted his local Rehasense dealer, Chessington-based Wheelfreedom, and arranged to visit its showroom to test drive a PAWS.

“To get the hang of it I initially drove it round the car park and then went to a local park to put it through its paces and I was sold,” he recalled.

By the end of the day, Sean had placed an order for a PAWS City with 14” wheel. Sean has now had his PAWS City for eight months and is the first to admit what a great product it is.

Sean commented: “The PAWS literally ticks all the boxes, and I now have a fantastic option which ensures my day-to-day life and independence are no longer restricted as they sometimes were. It is very user friendly, easy to manoeuvre and has plenty of power, yet you feel incredibly stable and secure at all times.

“I also believe the PAWS offers excellent value for money as Rehasense has without a doubt invested heavily in the design and with my engineering background I can tell it has clearly built to last using only high-quality materials and components.”

When Sean ordered his PAWS, he and his wife had a dog. This was another reason for buying one, as he knew it would enable him to join them on long country walks.

Virginia Waters, which is part of Windsor Great Park, is about 30 minutes from home. Sean and his wife enjoy long walks together there and transporting the PAWS by car to get there is no problem.

“The fact the heavier parts of the PAWS can be easily removed means loading it into the car is very easy and this is yet another great feature,” he added.

The City is the entry-level model in the PAWS range from Rehasense UK. Available with a 12” or 14” wheel, the City has been designed mainly for use around town, with the 12” wheel ideal for smooth tarmac roads while the larger 14” wheel can handle slightly more uneven surfaces.

The City can also be used indoors thanks to its turning circle of one metre. Standard features on every model include forward/reverse mode, traction control for when setting off on a slippery surface or slope, cruise control to remove the need to permanently hold the throttle, and Walk Mode. PAWS requires no frame alteration or additional add-ons to the wheelchair.

Sean said: “From my first conversations with the Rehasense team at Naidex, through to my meeting with Martin at Wheelfreedom and subsequent order it has been clear that everyone has a superb understanding of not only the products but the needs of the user. I can safely say that PAWS will be always be part of my life and I would not hesitate in recommending PAWS to anyone looking to for a power add-on for their manual wheelchair.”

Martin Pain, Retail Manager at Wheelfreedom, concluded: “It is great to hear how happy Sean is with his PAWS. As a dealer, PAWS fits very well within our range of active chairs and other power add-ons and the Rehasense range as a whole has been very successful for us.

“The rollators have proved to be very popular as have the range of manual wheelchairs especially the Icon 60 when teamed with either a PAWS or TrackWheel for outdoor pursuits.”

