The B-Warm heated seat cover has been shown to improve vulnerable users’ sense of comfort, pain, and wellbeing, which health and social care professionals could recommend to their clients with mobility challenges.

B-Warm was developed by Homeglow Products as an affordable solution to help people who suffer from the cold, which includes frail and elderly discharged patients, those with mobility problems, and people with rheumatism. The cover is light, portable, and easily attached and removed from most armchairs or sofas.

According to Homeglow Products, heat and slightly raised temperatures have been shown to improve wellbeing, linked to an increase in endorphins in response to heat. Endorphins can help relieve pain, reduce stress, and may cause a euphoric feeling.

To ascertain how well the heated seat cover would help users’ wellbeing and musculoskeletal pain, Homeglow Products has worked with Swansea University and technology-enabled care (TEC) specialist LLEISANT Delta Wellbeing.

A questionnaire was developed by the Swansea University Health Technology Centre (HTC) with input from Homeglow Products, Swansea University academics, and LLEISANT Delta Wellbeing.

Delta Wellbeing used its current clientele list to contact older adults. A total of 72 participants were provided with a B-Warm and completed a pre-use questionnaire. Half of the B-Warms used were provided by energy firm Cadent Gas.

After one month of using the heated seat cover, Delta Wellbeing then performed the same questionnaire, with additional questions about ease of B-Warm use, their experience with the product, and any effects on pain and wellbeing. The mean age of participants was 79.6 years.

The questionnaire revealed that almost three-quarters of participants experienced a reduction in pain levels since using B-Warm, and 75 percent declared improved wellbeing.

In addition, there was an average increase of blood ß-endorphin levels in males following 30 minutes of use, while many participants reported feeling more relaxed.

Just over three-quarters of respondents said they would be willing to pay a contribution toward the B-Warm, and over nine in 10 would recommend the heated seat cover.

Martin Lewis, Owner of Homeglow Products, commented: “It has been a most useful project, underlining the benefits to users and to carers for the improvement in wellbeing and speed of recovery, also the potential reduction in hospitalisation periods with faster discharge benefits to the NHS.”

Find a full copy of the B-Warm report here.

B-Warm costs £99.98 and can be purchased from Homeglow Products.

