When Vicky Hill from Kidderminster was left as a full-time wheelchair user as a result of complications following major heart surgery, she was adamant she would still be as independent as possible. Vicky is now achieving this goal after purchasing a Rehasense Power Assisted Wheelchair System (PAWS) City.

Vicky was born with a congenital heart condition that was not picked up until she was 30, when it was discovered that she required surgery to replace a heart valve due to an aortic coarctation. This all went to plan, and Vicky was soon back to full health.

However, in 2022, she contracted endocarditis, which is an infection in the heart, but as she had undergone previous surgery this was more serious. Surgery was the only way to remove 100 percent of the infection. Replacing the valve again came with very high risks, and during the surgery Vicky had some bleeds, which resulted in the blood supply to her spinal cord being lost.

Vicky has now been a full-time wheelchair user for a year and has adapted to it with an amazingly positive attitude.

“Weirdly, I adjusted a lot better than I thought I would,” explained Vicky. “I have been quite lucky (if you can call it that) that I don’t have many of the other complications that often come with a spinal cord injury such as bowel/ bladder problems and pain. So, for me it was really just a case of working out new ways of getting around which can be challenging, and why I need all the help I can get to continue living my life to the full.”

When Vicky was discharged, she was using a heavy wheelchair which was not ideal, so she spoke to Kingswinford-based Taylor Made Wheelchairs.

She said: “Over the last year, Emma, and the team at Taylor Made Wheelchairs have been fantastic and have provided me with various pieces of equipment. When I explained that I was looking for a powered add on as I hated being pushed, they showed me several options including the PAWS.”

Vicky has always been an outdoor person, and horses have played a huge part in her life, as she ran a small stable and would ride her horse Finn whenever she could.

“The dream is to one day ride Finn again but in the meantime, I would like to watch him take part in some events and to do that I needed something that would give my wheelchair some power,” Vicky continued. “I also wanted to start walking my dogs again and go for walks with family and friends.”

After testing several models, Vicky placed an order for a PAWS City, as she felt it offered the best value for money, and she was particularly impressed with the braking system and cruise control. Vicky has now had her PAWS City for six months and loves it.

Vicky commented: “The PAWS is just amazing. I live on quite a steep hill but now I can literally whizz up there and thanks to the cruise control I can also go down it at a walking pace which I know other people walking with me also appreciate.

“Personally, I think the cruise control is so clever as I don’t have to keep breaking or accelerating when walking with people which makes it much smoother especially when going downhill. I recently went to Chatsworth House with friends, and we could walk around the gardens together, which included some inclines whilst chatting and it made for a very enjoyable day – this would not have been possible before.

“I would not hesitate in recommending PAWS to any wheelchair user who wants to be able to get around without being pushed, not only is it very well built but it is also great value for money. I would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Taylor Made Wheelchairs for all their help and support since I came out of hospital.”

The City is the entry-level model in the PAWS range from Rehasense UK. Available with a 12” or 14” wheel, the City has been designed mainly for use around town. The 12” wheel is ideal for smooth tarmac roads, while the larger 14” wheel can handle slightly more uneven surfaces.

The City can also be used indoors, thanks to its turning circle of one metre. Standard features on every model include forward/reverse mode, traction control for when setting off on a slippery surface or slope, cruise control to remove the need to permanently hold the throttle, and Walk Mode. PAWS requires no frame alteration or additional add-ons to the wheelchair.

Jordan Day, Rehasense National Sales Manager, said: “It is our aim and that of our dealers to help Rehasense users live as independently as possible and hearing what a difference the PAWS City has made to Vicky’s day to day life and the support she has received from Taylor Made Wheelchairs is fantastic.

“When we launched the PAWS range, we knew there was a need for such a product range but the feedback we have received from both dealers and end users has certainly exceeded all our expectations.”

