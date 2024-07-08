Accessible toilet installer Closomat has announced the dates of its Bathroom Adaptations Technical Training Tour 2024 which is taking place this autumn and is set to include four free training events centered on the design, development and manufacture of accessible showering and bathroom products.

The four training sessions are spread across the UK, in London on 10 September 2024, Birmingham on 17 September, Leeds 24 September and Edinburgh 1 October 2024. Those interested in attending the event can click here to find out more.

They will each feature interactive training, discussion and networking opportunities for anyone involved in the specification or installation of bathroom adaptations, including occupational therapists (OTs), installers, contractors; specifiers, building surveyors, plumbers, adaptations surveyors, environmental health enforcement officers, builders, project coordinators, architects, and anyone working within the DFG sector.

As well as experts from Closomat, four other brands will be on hand to share their expertise and training tips, including the event organiser; level access showering solutions brand Impey; Altro flooring and walling solutions; Mira showers; and Whale pumps.

In addition, this year the tour also welcomes a team from Foundations, the national body for Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs), and Home Improvements in England, which will be on hand to enlighten attendees on what is new in the DFG sector.

Topics covered during the events include installation, maintenance, and surveys for wetroom specification; shower trays and slip resistance; grab rails; half heights doors and other accessible showering options; and flooring and walling solutions with colour and design flexibility.

It will also include wash and dry toilets and dignity and independence in toileting; innovative shower design, service, and support; and shower pump technology and drainage performance, including innovations for safe pumped drainage for electric and mixer showers plus flood reduction and pump installation best practice.

With an emphasis on UK design and manufacture, the events illustrate the collaboration and cohesion between these five prominent UK brands and how effectively the products work in synergy.

Each event offers the attendees the opportunity to see and feel a range of bathroom solutions. It also aims to help those looking to improve productivity, develop professional skills, further understanding of accessible showering and bathroom options, maximise budgets, or simply refresh knowledge.

