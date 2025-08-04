Medstrom, a UK manufacturer of specialist hospital beds, has launched an enhanced suite of CPD-accredited courses, developed in close collaboration with leading clinical experts.

These free-to-attend courses have been expanded to include new topics aligned with current NHS priorities. These include patient hygiene, complications of immobility, mitigating bed-related injuries, body morphology, and the science of surfaces.

Designed for a wide range of healthcare professionals, the courses provide CPD certification upon completion, helping clinicians meet professional development requirements while gaining skills they can immediately apply in practice.

With the support of Debbie Martindale, Medstrom’s Clinical Director for Patient Safety, the team collaborated closely with professors and educators to develop the courses.

Debbie emphasised the importance of making expert knowledge accessible: “One of the aspects of my role that I love the most is learning! Learning is so much more engaging and enjoyable when those you learn from have real passion, enthusiasm and experiences that underpin the knowledge they share. In this series, we bring those experts to you – who better to learn from?”

Medstrom offers CPD-accredited learning directly from the experts, including professors, frontline clinicians, and award-winning educators.

Among them is Kath Williamson, who has contributed significantly towards Medstrom’s updated Plus-Size Patient Rehabilitation CPD course. Kath was recently recognised at the RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards for ‘Inspiring Excellence in Nursing Innovation and Research.’

“Staff are caring for people with bariatric care needs with little evidence base or training to support them, which is stressful for staff and for people living with bariatric care needs,” Kath commented.

“This Medstrom course offers easy access to current best practice, put together by people knowledgeable and passionate about person-centred care for people with bariatric care needs.”

These courses also complement Medstrom’s wider CPD offering, which includes workshops and webinars delivered onsite at the dedicated Medstrom Academy.

Healthcare professionals are invited to connect with Medstrom’s team to explore course options – whether hosting sessions in their own settings or attending at the academy, free of charge.

To learn more or arrange a CPD session, contact Medstrom at marketing@medstrom.co.uk

