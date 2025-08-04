Mobility equipment supplier Dash Rehab has launched the DASH Express Pro, an enhanced version and replacement of the popular DASH Express wheelchair.

Weighing 3kg less than the old model, the wheelchair is lightweight with a robust aluminium frame that boasts a durable powder-coated finish, available in Navy Blue or Silver.

Dash Rehab says the chair is designed to maximise support and comfort with a padded and contoured seating system. The ergonomic wave-like seating design can better match an individual’s body shape, compared with flat or standard cushions, it adds. The seat and backrest are designed to enhance comfort and provide a more secure seated position, preventing the occupant from sliding.

As well as improved stability and postural support, Dash Rehab says wave seating is more dynamic and can help to reduce fatigue and discomfort. This is complemented by improved shock absorption from the spoke read wheels.

The Express Pro is compact and features a half-folding back and detachable footplates to enable it to be transported and stored with ease. Dash Rehab states that the modern aluminium frame and spoke rear wheels make the chair lighter too. It weighs 9kg, excluding the leg rests.

Dash Rehab says the ergonomic, lightweight chair is suitable for everyday use, at home, in the workplace, and when out and about. It would also benefit temporary users such as those recovering from injury.

The DASH Express Pro has a maximum user weight of 120kg.

Brent McIvor, Sales and Marketing Manager at Dash Rehab, commented: “We are very pleased to introduce the DASH Express Pro to the market. The previous model was extremely popular, so we have high hopes for this upgrade. It has several key features, not least the wave seating and lightweight frame.”

Dash Rehab recently launched its DASH Chic Carbon Rollator, which it says is its lightest rollator, weighing 5.5kg without the bag.

