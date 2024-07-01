With the upcoming General Election, the growing crisis within the social care sector continues to be absent from political discussions. With rising levels of dementia predicted to cost the UK Government around £91 billion by 2040, this is an issue that should not be overlooked.

John Ramsay, Founder and Managing Director of Social-Ability, a healthcare technology provider supporting people with cognitive challenges, explains what the next government needs to do to avoid the social care crisis getting worse.

Social care remains a critical issue that has been largely overlooked by both major political parties. Despite the fact that the number of people living with dementia is expected to rise by 40 percent over the next 15 years, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer dedicated just 36 seconds to the subject of social care during their televised election debate.

The major parties have pledged funds for the NHS in their manifestos, which is well needed. However, equal emphasis on funding social care is crucial and will improve NHS efficiency.

Currently, one in four hospital beds are occupied by people with dementia, leading to bed blocking and poorer care conditions. Adequate funding for care homes would not only enhance the social care sector, ensuring smooth transitions for dementia patients, but also alleviate NHS resource strain.

Quick-fix drugs have long been relied upon as a dementia solution, despite research showing they increase stroke risk by 61 percent, heart attack by 28 percent, and heart failure by 27 percent. They now cost the NHS £60 million annually.

Meanwhile, technologies such as interactive light projectors and sensory stimulation programs offer substantial benefits without such severe consequences. Why isn’t this £60 million redirected into investing in innovation to ensure these technologies are available in all care homes?

This widespread issue demands urgent attention as ignoring social care perpetuates neglect of the most vulnerable, particularly those with dementia who cannot advocate for themselves. The next government must prioritise social care by ensuring state-run care homes receive sufficient funding, staff training, and access to transformative technology that elevates the standard of care our country aspires to achieve.

