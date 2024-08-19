The Lancet Commission recently published a significant report on dementia prevention and care.

Amanda Philpott, a hearing health expert and CEO at eargym, says that hearing loss remains a key dementia risk factor; yet the report does not highlight any preventative measures for tackling the issue: it only discusses hearing aids.

In this comment, Amanda makes the argument that hearing aids are not the only solution to hearing loss.

In the Lancet Commission’s latest important report on dementia prevention and care, hearing loss remains a key modifiable risk factor. The link between hearing loss and dementia is clear.

But I was disappointed to see “hearing aids” as the only solution offered to tackle hearing loss in the report. There are many other ways to prevent hearing decline before hearing aids are needed. These interventions can be administered much earlier and are incredibly effective.

Auditory training is a powerful way to train our brains to get more from the sounds we hear. Our research at eargym shows that targeted exercises and regular practice can improve listening skills like speech perception by up to 20 percent long before hearing aids are needed.

Other measures, like regular hearing checks, wearing ear protection, and taking regular breaks in loud environments, are also critical.

Much like dementia, hearing loss is not an inevitable consequence of ageing. In order to reduce the risk of hearing loss contributing to dementia, raising awareness of preventative interventions is essential. Hearing aids have real value – I wear them myself – but they are not the only solution.

