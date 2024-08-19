AbilityNet’s annual TechShare Pro conference for the accessibility and disability inclusion community will be hosted by HSBC at Canary Wharf, London on 13 and 14 November 2024.

Sponsored by HSBC, Google, Microsoft, eBay, Meta and many others TechShare Pro 2024 aims to create a friendly and welcoming environment for anyone who wants to make the digital world accessible to all.

Taking place from 8am-5pm, day one of the two-day programme will see an inclusive advertising summit, a one-day event for anyone delivering inclusive and accessible advertising and brand communications.

The inclusive advertising summit will show attendees how to ensure authentic representation of disability, how to deliver accessible campaigns, and how to work with disabled talent.

Content will include keynotes from senior leaders in comms agencies; brand leaders explaining what disability inclusion means for their business; a panel discussion with disabled influencers; demonstrations of accessible campaigns; and ‘the story behind award-winning ads’.

Taking place from 9am-6pm, day two of the programme, Accessibility Leaders Day, will present keynotes, panels, and demonstrations for accessibility leaders and champions.

The day will cover change management and strategic leadership; building accessibility maturity; working with designers; the European Accessibility Act; burn-out and how to avoid it; and managing and growing a champions network.

A course aimed at helping businesses ensure their creative work stands out from the crowd by sprinkling accessibility into the mix was recently launched by RNIB.

