Following the news last week that NRS Healthcare is in liquidation, Herefordshire Council has moved quickly to ensure critical community equipment (CES) and technology-enabled care services (TECS) continue without disruption for residents across the county.

According to the council, NRS Healthcare, the previous provider of CES and TECS in the area, said it would be unable to continue operating beyond the end of July. From 1 August 2025, the council commissioned two new providers to take responsibility of these services. They will service approximately 12,000 residents.

Hoople now delivers the Integrated Community Equipment Service (ICES), which provides assistive technologies such as shower chairs, toilet frames, commodes, hoists, pressure care mattresses, and medical beds, along with specialist equipment disabled children.

Careium UK has taken over the Technology Enabled Care Service (TECS), which includes lifeline units, pendants, falls detectors, smoke alarms, and GPS devices, alongside the 24/7 emergency call monitoring.

Herefordshire Council says it is working closely with both organisations to ensure local staff are supported and the two services continue to be able to meet residents’ needs.

Hilary Hall, Corporate Director Community Wellbeing at Herefordshire Council, said: “As soon as we became aware of concerns regarding the future viability of NRS Healthcare, we worked quickly to explore alternative providers so that services can be maintained and residents who are most in need are protected.

“I am pleased that we have found new suppliers who can pick up these services immediately with minimum disruption to residents.”

The council has told residents and service users that they do not need to take any action or make any changes to their normal routines or use of equipment.

Councillor Carole Gandy, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, added: “We recognise how critical community equipment and technology enabled care is for people leaving hospital or for maintaining their independence at home.

“My message to them all is that we are working tirelessly to protect and serve our residents and have moved swiftly to find good alternative suppliers. Therefore, residents should experience minimum disruption as we transition to the new suppliers.”

