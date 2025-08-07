Outsourced assistive technology provider Medequip has agreed to take over a number of community equipment services (CES) and technology-enabled care services (TECS) across England following the news on 1 August 2025 that winding up orders were made against NRS Healthcare.

Medequip will provide CES in Kent, Dorset (including Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole), Cambridge and Peterborough, Doncaster, Blackburn with Darwen, and the London boroughs of Ealing and Hillingdon. It will also provide the TECS in North Yorkshire.

According to Medequip, the new services will be developed to support both urgent and routine equipment needs, but initially only critical and urgent services will be provided. This will include delivery of equipment to facilitate hospital discharges and repair and replacement of critical equipment in use.

All contact telephone numbers that NRS Healthcare provided for people who use services to call have been redirected to Medequip.

Medequip has updated its website with new phone numbers and email addresses for each service. The provider advises users with urgent equipment repair requests to call the appropriate number for the area they live in.

In addition, Medequip stated it is in the process of transferring around 300 members of staff from NRS Healthcare, who are undertaking training on Medequip’s systems and securing premises and vehicles to enable Medequip to provide a full service “as soon as feasible”.

