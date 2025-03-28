Sir John Oldham has accepted a direct ministerial appointment to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as Strategic Adviser to the Secretary of State.

Sir Oldham brings extensive experience of working in the health sector and will work on emerging policy to support the government to deliver more care in the community.

Lord Darzi’s 2024 independent investigation of the NHS highlighted the urgent need to transform the health and care system and move to a neighbourhood health service that delivers coordinated care closer to home, to create healthier communities, spot problems earlier, and support people to stay healthier and maintain their independence for longer.

Sir Oldham is a GP by background and a pioneer in introducing quality improvement methods into the NHS. He has an international reputation for designing and delivering large-scale change programmes in health as well as in schools and with members of deprived communities. He has been a member of the National Quality Board, the chair of the Commission on Whole Person Care, and a non-executive board member for the Care Quality Commission, among other roles.

The appointment is a paid role, which began on 2 December 2024, and is for a 12-month period. It is not a Civil Service appointment.

Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, recently confirmed Dr Penny Dash will be the new chair of NHS England.

