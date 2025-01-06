Roland Mattern, Director of Sales at eSight by Gentex Corporation, discusses some of the key vision technology trends that will shape 2025 and give people greater independence and inclusivity across various aspects of life.

Modern technology continues to change every aspect of human life and vision technology is no different. More than two million people in the UK have some degree of visual impairment or sight loss and nearly half of these people have a long-term, irreversible eye health condition. And, according to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, sight loss is projected to increase globally by 55 percent, or 600 million people over the next 30 years.

These statistics are among the leading drivers that have excelled collaboration between technology innovators and medical professionals, bringing vision technology to the next level.

2024 was named the year of vision, marked by groundbreaking innovations like state-of-the-art VR headsets such as the Apple Vision Pro, new advancements in AR technology, and AI-powered wearables. Notable advancements last year also included innovative digital accessibility technologies like eSight Go by Gentex Corporation, designed to enhance the lives of individuals with sight loss, alongside other transformative developments reshaping the ways people see and experience the world.

These advancements are empowering greater independence and inclusivity across various aspects of life, from navigating public spaces to accessing information, learning, and employment. Looking ahead, here are some of the key tech trends expected to define vision technology in 2025.

AI-powered assistive technology

AI is playing a critical role in revolutionising vision accessibility technology and creating smarter, more personalised solutions for people with visual impairments. The accuracy of AI-powered assistive devices is changing the game by helping to improve the functionality of accessibility tools such as screen readers, image recognition apps, and navigation aids.

By leveraging different aspects of AI – such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics – AI-powered assistive devices can provide users with a more accurate and intuitive experience. This, in turn, enhances overall functionality and user interaction.

For users, these capabilities can elevate their quality of life and ability to interact with people, places, and things in everyday life. As technologists continue to study and understand what’s possible with the applications of AI, it will remain a trend for vision tech of the future.

Augmented reality (AR)

Augmented reality has remained a consistent trend within gaming and headsets; however, in 2025, it has the potential to become an even larger force in accessibility and assistive technology. Environmental awareness and independent mobility are two of the most significant obstacles people with visual impairments face.

AR is poised to become a powerful tool to help people with vision loss overcome these struggles. Particularly in wearable devices, AR enables users to better understand their surroundings and navigate complex environments with ease.

Meta’s Orion AR glasses are one example that showcases the significant evolution of AR technology in recent years. These glasses offer expansive digital experiences with large holographic displays, allowing users to transform the physical world by placing 2D and 3D content wherever they choose. Orion also integrates contextual AI, which can sense and interpret the environment, proactively addressing users’ needs.

The convergence of AI and AR technologies in devices like these glasses will likely enable even more immersive experiences. For example, virtual markers could be overlaid in the real world to help users navigate their environment – identifying entrances, obstacles, public transportation stations, and even recognising people or objects by name.

Increased digital accessibility

Another influential trend that will grow in 2025 is digital accessibility. Digital accessibility continues to improve in websites, apps, and digital services, as platforms are optimised for users with visual impairments and other disabilities.

In 2025, people can expect better integration of screen readers, voice navigation, text-to-speech functionality, and audio descriptions into mainstream apps, websites, social media, and collaboration platforms.

Digital accessibility will also continue to transform healthcare and education by taking a more permanent role in the workforce. The expansion of telehealth system s is a great example of how healthcare has transformed through digital accessibility efforts. The digital accessibility trend emphasises the importance of inclusivity in an inherently diverse society. Schools will make a stronger push towards integrating accessible e-learning platforms and the use of real-time transcriptions and multimodal learning experiences for disabled students.

Workplace accessibility tools like virtual assistants, which help support employees with visual, auditory, or cognitive impairments, will also play a pivotal role in enhancing digital accessibility.

Voice-controlled devices and assistants

Lastly, voice-activated technology, which has already made significant strides in accessibility, will be an integral part of vision accessibility technology. Devices like smart speakers, smartphones, smart home devices, and wearable tech will increasingly integrate voice recognition and natural language processing (NLP), making it easier for individuals with sight loss to interact with the digital world without relying on sight.

Voice recognition will also streamline workflows for disabled employees. Companies will be challenged to adopt more accessible technologies to help create a more inclusive workplace that ensures all employees, regardless of ability, can fully participate and thrive in the evolving work environment.

As we move forward into 2025, personalisation will be a cornerstone of vision accessibility technology, driving innovations that seamlessly integrate into daily life. Advancements in AI, AR, smart wearables, and digital accessibility tools will lead to solutions that are more adaptable to the unique needs of individuals with sight loss. These personalised, adaptive tools will empower users to navigate the world with greater ease, independence, and confidence, unlocking new opportunities for inclusion and autonomy.

