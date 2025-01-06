The winners of the National Healthy Housing Awards 2024 that celebrate the inspirational achievements of frontline staff, council teams, and charities in supporting people to live independently have been announced.

Organised by Foundations, the UK Government-funded national body for the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) and home improvement agencies (HIAs), the fifth year of the National Healthy Housing Awards honoured those who work tirelessly to support people to live independently. PROCare sponsored the awards.

The event was a special ceremony that highlighted the efforts of those working in the sector who ensure older and disabled people live in safe and accessible homes.

The judges assessed entries submitted for eleven categories from across England, with winners being awarded at the Stoller Hall in Manchester on 19 December 2024.

We Care Home Improvements won the Home Improvement Agency of the Year 2024 award, which was sponsored by AKW, for its targeted initiatives, particularly in hospital discharge and hoarding support. The judges thought that its service range and use of partnerships was very strong.

Norwich City Council Home Improvement Team won DFG Home Adaptations Service of the Year 2024. The judging panel recognised the HIA for its exceptional DFG adaptations service.

A special commendation also went to Lancaster Home Improvement Agency, which provides a well-integrated adaptation service, supporting clients with both DFGs and minor adaptations through a ‘one stop shop’ model. Its strategies, including direct referrals and an in-house OT, have reduced external dependence and accelerated delivery timelines, enhancing client satisfaction and cost efficiency.

Sarah Coltart, from Nottinghamshire County Council, was awarded Caseworker of the Year, sponsored by Stiltz, for her impressive commitment to supporting families through complex adaptation processes.

Grace Bradley-Cox received a commendation of excellence for her impactful and innovative work, especially in challenging hospital discharge and housing cases.

Recognised for Outstanding Achievement for 2024, sponsored by Millbrook Healthcare, Lancaster HIA Hospital Discharge picked up the award for this category. The service has established a rapid-response system to support timely hospital discharges by resolving housing-related obstacles.

Lancaster HIA’s Home 1st emergency response and integration with hospital staff has saved an estimated £241,600 through expedited discharges and decreased bed days. This impressive financial and operational impact illustrates the value of embedding housing support in hospital discharge teams.

Alison Walker was crowned as Housing Occupational Therapist of the Year, sponsored by Stannah. Alison’s work as OT Manager at Dorset’s Independent Living Centre (ILC) exemplifies innovation, commitment, and impact. Her achievements in promoting the ILC to the public and across health and social care sectors have increased accessibility and awareness, demonstrating her effective leadership and community engagement.

The judges also wanted to award Barbara Wingrove a commendation of excellence. Barbara’s work with Essex County Council’s Children and Young People with Disabilities Service reflects an impressive strategic approach. Barbara has successfully implemented self-help resources, reducing demand on OT services by empowering families to manage simpler cases independently. Her active collaboration in the Behaviours of Concern guidance has furthered her contributions beyond her immediate team, impacting practice at a national level.

The Social Housing Adaptations Service of the Year Award 2024, sponsored by Altro, was presented to Eastlight Community Homes Aids and Adaptations Team. This award recognises noteworthy practices in the delivery of adaptations in social housing. The judges praised Eastlight’s in-house OT service and emphasis on timely, customer-centric adaptations. Its adaptive approaches were applauded as very strong.

The Housing Adaptations and Assistance Team at Stoke-on-Trent City Council was presented with the award for Excellence in the Design of Adaptations, sponsored by Invisible Creations and PROCare. The judges were highly impressed by the HIA’s photographic evidence in this entry. The team showcased innovation and aesthetic in home adaptations. The judge’s praised the use of functional yet beautifully integrated adaptations in the home environment.

The winner of Contractor of the Year 2024, sponsored by Impey, was Top Notch Contractors, which delivers high-quality work with a commendable focus on customer satisfaction.

For Handyperson Service of the Year 2024, the Middlesbrough Mobile Adapt and Mend Service was awarded for its accomplishments, including over 4,300 completed referrals and impactful results in areas like telecare and minor adaptations, supported by a reliable recycling program for step units.

Stuart McMinn, from Westmorland and Furness Council, was named Technical Officer of the Year 2024. The award was sponsored by Impey. Stuart’s work demonstrated exceptional innovation and dedication, particularly in managing complex cases that required advanced problem-solving. His architectural and construction background enabled him to design tailored solutions for clients, such as a custom through-floor lift and level-access shower for a family living in a B&B. Stuart’s proactive approach, including arranging showrooms and virtual previews for clients, showed his commitment to client satisfaction and his thorough communication skills.

Richard Harris, from Manchester Equipment and Adaptations Partnership, and Amy Servini, from Westmorland and Furness Council, both received a special commendation. The judges wanted to recognise their efforts and excellence throughout 2024. Amy’s role as a housing specialist is crucial in ensuring effective delivery of DFG services, particularly for children’s cases, where her empathetic approach has been invaluable. Richard brings extensive experience and practical skills from his plumbing and building background to his role, enabling him to handle complex, high-need cases with confidence.

The winner of the Sustainability in Home Adaptations Award 2024 was Telford & Wrekin Council for the sustainable home adaptations delivered by the team over the past year and its ongoing commitment to a greener future. The council has developed a framework so that valuable adaptations equipment is reused rather than discarded, reducing environmental impact and maximising the efficient use of resources.

Each year, the Foundations Independent Living Trust (FILT) board selects an outstanding agency that has consistently contributed to the sector. This year the winner of the FILT award was Happy Energy. Happy Energy has made outstanding commitments to Gas Safe throughout 2024. Its work has been instrumental in safeguarding homes and families as well as making a positive difference in overall community wellbeing.

RCOT Specialist Housing Section was presented with a special award from Rachel Russell, Senior Regional Advisor at Foundations, during the ceremony. Foundations wanted to recognise the exceptional occupational therapists who have been part of this group, recognising their significant contributions to the profession and the housing sector. The members of this section have played a vital role in advancing the understanding of how occupational therapists can contribute to housing within local authorities.

Their expertise and dedication have demonstrated the difference occupational therapists can make when involved in housing design and adaptation, enhancing accessibility and enabling individuals to live independently. Their efforts have shown that effective collaboration between housing and occupational therapy services is essential to creating living environments that support health, well-being, and quality of life. A standout aspect of their contribution is the way they have influenced national policy.

Paul Smith, Director of Foundations, said: “Having worked in the housing and adaptations sector for over 30 years, I can honestly say it’s a privilege to be part of something that makes a real difference to people’s lives every single day. Yes, it can be challenging at times, but it’s also incredibly rewarding—and I truly believe it’s one of the best sectors to work in.

“That’s why hosting the National Healthy Housing Awards is so special. It’s a chance to shine a spotlight on the people and organisations who go above and beyond, celebrating the dedication, innovation, and passion that drive this sector forward. Recognising these achievements is an honour, and we’re proud to celebrate the impact they’ve had on so many lives.”

