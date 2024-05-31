Pascal Bijleveld, CEO of ATscale, the Global Partnership for Assistive Technology, discusses what it is like heading up a cross-sector initiative that aims to improve access to assistive technology in low- and middle-income countries, engaging with key stakeholders globally to improve awareness of assistive technology, and the incredible opportunity to make a major impact on people’s independence and wellbeing.

Describe your current role

“As CEO of a young global initiative, I am responsible for driving the strategy and operational planning; building a high-performing team to ensure our grant-making is effective; growing the partnership and mobilising resources; and ensuring we deliver on our results.

“Globally, 2.5 billion people need at least one assistive product. However today, only 10 percent of people in low-income countries can access the assistive technology they need, compared to 90 percent in high-income countries.

“ATscale aims to reach 500 million more people in low- and middle-income countries, which is a very ambitious goal. My role is partly to maximise possible levers through our partnership and grant-making capabilities; this entails looking both at approaches that can influence the assistive technology (AT) market, as well as system strengthening interventions at global and country level.”

What does a typical day in your role look like?

“My days are extremely varied. Despite the fact that so much can get done remotely, nothing can replace face-to-face time to build relationships, grow our network, and drive programmes.

“I therefore spend close to 50 percent of my time travelling, partly to engage with stakeholders in our partner countries across Africa, Asia or Latin America, partly to engage with existing or prospective donors, and partly to speak at international conferences to ‘raise the flag’ about the importance of AT to transform lives.

“When I am not travelling, I spend my days at our offices in Geneva, hosted by the United Nations Office for Project Services: I engage with my small but growing team, review programmes, address operational issues to advance our mission, and engage in multiple video-calls with partners across the world.”

What sort of assistive technologies do you work with?

“At ATscale we look at assistive technology as an integrated and holistic sector that requires a ‘whole-of-systems’ approach across all domains, such as vision, hearing, cognitive, etc.

“Having said that, strategically we have decided to focus on five key product areas: glasses, hearing aids, wheelchairs, prosthetics, and digital devices. Regarding the latter, I am particularly keen on getting smartphones to be recognised as essential AT.

“Personally, I would really struggle without my glasses – to read, to drive, to walk, or to engage with others.”

Who do you work with?

“I work with all kinds of different people and organisations, from senior government officials to technicians; from local innovators to large multinational companies; from individual AT users to local and global organisations of people with disabilities; from civil society associations and non-governmental organisations to larger United Nations agencies and multilateral banks.

“All of these players are critical to ensuring a sustained and increased access to life-transforming AT over the coming years. We cannot reach our ambitious goal without everyone getting everyone involved – this is why we have launched a new global campaign Unlock the Everyday, calling for greater and more equal access to AT.

“I’m really excited that, as part of this campaign and in collaboration with partners, we’re launching the first ever World Day for Assistive Technology on 4 June. The day is calling for organisations, policymakers, businesses and the public to show their support, take action to improve access to assistive technology, and help unlock a world where there are opportunities for all.”

What do you like most about your role?

“Our mission is amazing and highly motivating: a massive challenge, of course, but also an incredible opportunity to have a major impact. Improving access to AT will see millions more people able to get around, communicate, hear, see better, and therefore study, work, and participate in the everyday activities that so many of us take for granted.

“I really enjoy being able to see all the different facets at play, from addressing very practical challenges on the ground, to engaging at the highest global political level. In my role, I have the chance to deal both at a strategic level as well as at the operational level, which is quite unique. And I learn so much every day! And last but not least, I have a great team who are extremely dedicated, bright, and fun to work with.”

Are there any challenges that you face?

“There are many challenges, but that comes with the job! In today’s environment, accessing funding for what has, for too long, been an under-resourced and neglected area remains a huge challenge. A lack of awareness and understanding of the importance of assistive technology at all levels is a key reason for this. We are seeing progress and momentum is building, but we are still nowhere near the level of investments needed to make a true lasting difference.

“Overcoming market barriers is another big challenge: Most AT remains unaffordable for those who most need it most. The good thing is that these challenges can be overcome!”

Tips and tricks for getting into the role

“As opposed to many people working in the AT space, I consider myself a generalist. I did not come to this role with vast AT experience. But I did bring a lot of experience working in environments in low- and middle-income countries that were somewhat similar in terms of partnership approaches, or market-shaping strategies.

“I have had the chance to work in both the private and public sectors, with both NGOs and UN agencies, and at both the country and global level. This positions me well in understanding how many of our partners work and what drives them, which is essential to be successful in my role.”

The first ever World Day for Assistive Technology will be taking place on 4 June 2024.

To find out more visit:

www.UnlockTheEveryday.org

www.atscalepartnership.org

Pascal’s Ted Talk on Assistive Technology can be found here: Unlocking Potential: The Transforming Power of Assistive Technology | Pascal Bijleveld | TEDxGVAGrad (youtube.com)

