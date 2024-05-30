The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) will host a joint section meeting in June to highlight a range of important topics such as assistive technology development and provide business accessibility tips.

Presented by the Stairlifts & Access, Children’s Equipment, Independent Living, and Mobility sections, members from all BHTA Sections are welcome.

The Chairs and Vice Chairs of each section will assemble a full programme that promises an informative and productive day, as well as a great opportunity to meet and network with other BHTA members.

Sessions will run from 9.45am-4pm on 25 June 2024 at the Woodland Grange in Leamington Spa.

The programme includes a discussion with Bill Lee, Head of Policy & Compliance at BHTA, and Laurie Rowe, Founder of RED Medtech, titled ‘Current Landscape of Medical Device Regulation in the UK: Where Are We Now?’.

Also, Rob Turpin and Lena Cordie-Bancroft from BSI are set to present ‘Ensuring Excellence: Standards for Medical Devices’. Hayley Morris form Devices 4 Dignity will present ‘Innovation: Developing Technologies for People with Long-term Conditions’.

The Stairlifts & Access section will provide updates, chaired by Gary Tidman, Vice Chair of Stairlifts & Access Section, and Clare Barber from TACT will explain the benefits of trusted assessing.

Business advice including ‘Sustainable Strategies in Action: Practical Solutions for SMEs’ and ‘How Accessible is your Business?’ by Sarah Eason from the Business Disability Forum. Also, ‘Staying Ahead: Key HR Updates and Trends’ includes recruitment, retention and recent updates to employment law Presented by Charlotte Dean, P3 People Management, will be available to attendees.

The National Wheelchair Managers Forum is set to present its ‘Right to Travel’ talk, while ‘The Value of a Wheelchair’ will be presented by Nick Goldup from the Wheelchair Alliance.

‘Involving End Users in Product Design’ will be presented by David Buckley from Duchenne UK and Dr Cara Shaw from the University of Liverpool.

The BHTA Compliance Team will present ‘BHTA Code of Practice Update & The Complaints Chronicles’, and the session will also take focus on looking at the political landscape for healthcare post-election.

The BHTA also announced the return of its awards dinner for 2024, which celebrates excellence within the healthcare and assistive technology sector. Click here to enter or find out more.

